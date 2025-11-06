TAT Technologies to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 12 and Host Earnings Webcast on November 13

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT) (TASE: TATT), a leading supplier of products and services for the commercial and military aviation industries and the ground defense industries, today announced that it will release its financial results for the Third quarter ended September 30, 2025, after market close on Wednesday, November 12, 2025.

Igal Zamir, CEO, and Ehud Ben-Yair, CFO, will host a webcast to review the quarterly results on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Interested investors can register for the webcast at this link or visit the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://tat-technologies.com/investors/.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT, TASE: TAT Tech) is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, providing OEM heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories, MRO services for aviation components, including heat transfer solutions, overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps and MRO services on APU's, landing gears and other aircraft components for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military. For more information, please visit www.tat-technologies.com.

