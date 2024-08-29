TAT Technologies to Participate at Lake Street Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 12, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (TASE: TAT Tech) (NASDAQ: TATT), a leading supplier of products and services for the commercial and military aviation industries and the ground defense industries, today announced that management will present at the Lake Street Capital Markets 8th Annual Best Ideas Growth "Big8" Conference on September 12th in New York City.

Management will conduct one-on-one meetings with institutional investors, discussing its growth strategy, recent expansion of the company's addressable market, industry certifications and opportunities to deliver continued operating leverage.

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the company can email their Lake Street representative for more information, or contact [email protected].

About the Lake Street "Big8" Conference

Lake Street Capital Markets is a research-powered investment bank focused on growth companies. The Best Ideas Growth Conference is Lake Street's annual invitation-only event, featuring dynamic, small-cap companies interacting with top institutional investors. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via one-on-one & group meeting formats. Learn more about Lake Street at https://www.lakestreetcapitalmarkets.com/.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. (TASE: TAT Tech) (NASDAQ: TATT) is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, providing OEM heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories, MRO services for aviation components, including heat transfer solutions, overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps and MRO services on landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military. For more information, please visit www.tat-technologies.com.

Contact:

Mr. Eran Yunger

Director of IR

[email protected]

SOURCE TAT Technologies Ltd.