TechSee and Nice North America Win Two Stevie® Awards for Transforming Customer Service with Visual AI

Nice North America is recognized for using TechSee's visual AI platform to increase customer confidence and enable faster resolution

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the global leader in Visual AI for customer service, today announced that its partnership with Nice North America has been recognized with two honors in the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, celebrating innovation in customer engagement and service delivery.

TechSee and Nice North America received the following awards:

BRONZE – Best Customer Engagement Initiative

BRONZE – Award for Innovation in Customer Service (All Other Industries)

The awards recognize Nice North America's transformation of customer service interactions through TechSee's visual service technology. By enabling customers to show issues instead of describing them, Nice NA reduced long troubleshooting calls and turned service interactions into collaborative problem-solving experiences.

"Being recognized as a service innovator by the Stevie® Awards validates the importance Nice puts on our customer experience. The utilization of TechSee has made a dramatic improvement in our ability to turn a customer's cell-phone into a "Live" real-time tool for troubleshooting. This visual experience has improved our 1st time call resolution which is the "Gold" standard in customer support," said Greg Hancock, Sr. Director of Operations at Nice. "Our partnership with TechSee made it possible to translate this innovation into daily usage by our teams. When customers can show us the issue, service becomes faster, clearer, and more personal."

Before implementing TechSee, technical assistance relied entirely on phone conversations. Calls for complex products such as automatic gates and garage-door systems could last more than forty minutes, as agents had to picture what customers described. Miscommunication led to incorrect part replacements, unnecessary unit swaps, longer calls, costing thousands of dollars. Customer interactions with agents relied on guesswork rather than shared understanding.

With the introduction of TechSee's live visual assistance solution, agents can now see the customer's environment instantly through a secure browser-based session, enabling them to identify devices, confirm part details, guide calibration, and resolve installation errors in real time. As a result, frustrating technical conversations have now become clear, collaborative exchanges with improved customer satisfaction.

"We're proud to support Nice North America in redefining service for connected access and smart-home products," said Eitan Cohen, CEO at TechSee. "When high-value hardware is involved, guesswork isn't an option. By enabling agents to see the issue instead of interpreting descriptions, Nice NA reduced unnecessary replacements, improved first-call resolution, and strengthened customer confidence at every interaction."

The Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie® Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

Details about the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com.

About Nice North America

Nice North America, LLC, a subsidiary of Nice, is one of the largest manufacturers of smart residential, commercial, and industrial solutions in the world, providing integrated smart living experiences. They offer seamless and easy-to-install technology for smart home control, security & automation, perimeter access and protection, including hostile vehicle mitigation, sunshade solutions, power management, and entertainment. Based in Carlsbad, CA, at the heart of Southern California's innovation corridor, the company drives innovation through a network of advanced R&D and manufacturing centers across the region, with major operations in Kent, Olive Branch, and Montreal, Canada. Supporting professional integrators, dealers, and distribution partners, the company offers award-winning programs, hands-on technical support, field training, and CEU-certified education initiatives designed to help accelerate business growth. Nice North America lives out their mission of creating environments where individuals truly feel unbounded, safe, and free through smart solutions - an impact exemplified by its support of the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program for wounded veterans – and strives toward building a brighter and more sustainable future.

About TechSee

TechSee is the leading Visual AI-powered platform harnessing vision to transform customer service. By enabling businesses to see the problem and solve it effectively, TechSee eliminates friction, reduces costs, and enhances customer satisfaction. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders in telecom, home security, and smart home, our platform delivers seamless, intelligent service experiences at scale. For more information, visit: www.techsee.com.

