TechSee-Google Partnership Wins Two Gold Stevie® Awards for Scaling Visual Assistance in Customer Service

Recognition highlights the impact of visual AI in simplifying complex customer interactions in the smart home space.

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, the global leader in Visual AI for customer service, today announced that its partnership with Google has been recognized with multiple honors in the 2026 Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service, recognizing excellence in customer service innovation and delivery at scale.

Google and TechSee received the following awards:

GOLD - Best Use of Omnichannel in Customer Service

GOLD - Best Use of Technology in Customer Service

BRONZE - Award for Innovation in Customer Service

Powered by TechSee's visual assistance technology, Sophie Live, Google enabled its service teams to see what customers see and resolve issues with greater accuracy and confidence. The use of visual services helps simplify complex customer interactions, reduce friction across service channels, and deliver clearer, more consistent customer experiences.

"We're proud to partner with Google and see this transformation recognized by the Stevie® Awards," said Eitan Cohen, CEO at TechSee. "As smart home environments grow more complex, voice-only support forces agents to reconstruct customer descriptions instead of resolving issues. By introducing visual assistance at the start of each interaction, Google transformed its service delivery, enabling faster resolution, stronger trust, and measurable impact."

As smart home ecosystems expand, customer service is becoming increasingly complex. Devices, networks, and physical environments interact in ways that are often difficult for customers to describe and for agents to diagnose through voice-only conversations. Sophie Live creates a shared understanding between customers and service teams, enabling faster identification of issues and clearer guidance toward resolution.

The Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. The Stevie® Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®. More than 2,100 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 41 nations and territories, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of 150 professionals worldwide on eight specialized judging committees.

Details about the Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com.

About TechSee

TechSee is the leading Visual AI-powered platform harnessing vision to transform customer service. By enabling businesses to see the problem and solve it effectively, TechSee eliminates friction, reduces costs, and enhances customer satisfaction. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies and industry leaders in telecom, home security, and smart home, our platform delivers seamless, intelligent service experiences at scale. For more information, visit: www.techsee.com.

