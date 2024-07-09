Terilogy Serviceware Corporation Announces Distribution Agreement with Be Broadband Technology Ltd. for Innovative Network Security as a Service (NSaaS) Platform

TOKYO, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terilogy Serviceware Corporation (TSW), a total supplier of network equipment and security solutions, today announced a new distribution agreement with Be Broadband Technology Ltd. (BBT.live), a provider of groundbreaking Network Security as a Service (NSaaS) platform. This strategic partnership will allow TSW to offer its customers in Japan and Vietnam access to BBT.live's industry-leading NSaaS platform. Additionally, TSW has become one of BBT.live's shareholders.

Addressing the Evolving Network Landscape

The rapid growth of enterprise cloud services, mobile device proliferation, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) adoption, and the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) have significantly increased network complexity. Traditional Wide Area Network (WAN) services and on-premise security appliances struggle to keep pace, leaving businesses vulnerable to unauthorized access and cyberattacks.

BBT.live's NSaaS: A Secure and Simplified Solution

BBT.live's cloud-based NSaaS platform, BeBroadband® as a Service, addresses these challenges by providing a comprehensive suite of network and security features. BeBroadband® as a Service eliminates the need for expensive, complex WAN optimization and security appliances. It offers a full range of functionalities, including Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Security Service Edge (SSE), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), along with UTM (Unified Threat Management) and NGFW (Next Generation Firewall) capabilities.

By unifying security policies across cloud and physical data centers, BeBroadband® as a Service simplifies operations and creates a secure environment. Businesses can leverage everyday internet access and mobile device connectivity with low latency, regardless of user location.

Key Benefits for Businesses:

Reduced Costs: Eliminate high-cost appliance installation, streamline network management, overcome communication capacity limitations, and avoid outdated software security and sizing issues.





Eliminate high-cost appliance installation, streamline network management, overcome communication capacity limitations, and avoid outdated software security and sizing issues. Enhanced Security: Benefit from robust, centrally managed security features that protect against evolving cyber threats.





Benefit from robust, centrally managed security features that protect against evolving cyber threats. Simplified Management: The user-friendly cloud-based platform simplifies network configuration and security policy management.





The user-friendly cloud-based platform simplifies network configuration and security policy management. Scalability and Agility: The platform seamlessly scales to accommodate business growth and adapts to changing security needs.

TSW and BBT.live: A Partnership for Network Security Success

"We are thrilled to partner with Be Broadband Technology Ltd. to bring their cutting-edge NSaaS platform to the Japanese and Vietnamese markets," said Mr. Michihiro Iida, President of TSW. "BBT.live's solution aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our customers with advanced and cost-effective security solutions. By offering this cloud-based platform, we empower businesses of all sizes to strengthen their network defenses and achieve optimal security posture."

"We are excited to partner with TSW, a leading distributor in Japan and Vietnam, to introduce our innovative NSaaS platform to a broader audience," said Mr. Moshe Levinson, CEO and co-founder of BBT.live. "TSW's extensive network and industry expertise will be instrumental in expanding our reach and empowering businesses in these regions to achieve superior network security."

About TSW

TSW is a leading supplier of network equipment and security solutions, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses of all sizes. TSW is committed to providing its customers with innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions to optimize their network performance and security posture.

About Be Broadband® Technology Ltd. (BBT.live)

Be Broadband® Technology Ltd. (BBT.live) is a pioneering provider of a cutting-edge Network Security as a Service (NSaaS) platform. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, BBT.live empowers businesses to configure their network security needs quickly and efficiently through a user-friendly cloud-based platform. BBT.live's solution delivers robust security protection, scalability, and cost-effectiveness for businesses of all sizes. BBTlive.jp

Media Contacts:

Terilogy Serviceware Corporation.

Network Business Division

Tel: +81(0)3-4550-0555, Fax:+81(0)3-6272-3895

e-mail: [email protected]

Be Broadband Technologies Ltd.

Mr. Jack Lehmann, VP of Marcom

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +1 845.445.8737

SOURCE BBT.Live; Terilogy Serviceware Corporation