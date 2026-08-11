Terra Security Appoints James Cook as Vice President of Global Sales

Terra plans to double its sales organization by year-end and expand into EMEA

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Terra Security, the AI-native Offensive Security platform, today announced the appointment of James Cook as VP of Global Sales. Cook, a cybersecurity executive with more than 20 years of experience, joins as Terra plans to double the size of its sales organization and expand its continuous agentic Offensive Security platform beyond North America.

Cook brings over a decade in the Offensive Security category and a track record of building high-performance sales teams. He joins at a moment when speed of execution defines category leadership, and Terra's continuous platform has established a clear lead.

"The market is taking note of our vision and our ability to execute on it. Enterprise customer growth is one signal of a category winner emerging. Talent choosing where to build their career is another, and we're seeing both. James is one of many operators who could work anywhere in cybersecurity choosing to build here," said Shahar Peled, Co-Founder and CEO.

"AI is transformational, but it's not a silver bullet. The same way no enterprise is fully replacing their developers with AI, no security leader is replacing their pentesters or red teamers. The winning model in offensive security is human guided autonomy, and Terra is the clearest execution I've seen in the category. That's why I'm here," said James Cook, incoming VP of Sales at Terra Security.

Terra is the first agentic Offensive Security platform to cover all major attack surfaces: web applications, AI systems, external networks, and internal networks. The company also recently announced Prevention, the first agentic Offensive Security platform to act on the risks it proves exploitable, closing the gap between a confirmed finding and a deployed fix. Underpinning both is Terra's commitment to human guided autonomy, a philosophy CISOs and security practitioners consistently cite as a non-negotiable requirement for running continuous Offensive Security at enterprise scale, safely.

About Terra Security

Terra Security provides an AI-native Offensive Security platform aligned to code changes and evolving attack surfaces, combining a swarm of trained AI agents for speed and scale with human supervision for safety and control. Fortune 500 organizations trust the Terra Platform™ to find, validate, and help remediate exploitable vulnerabilities across the web, AI systems, internal apps, APIs, mobile, networks, and the cloud. For more information, visit https://terra.security

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SOURCE Terra Security