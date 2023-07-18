The anecdotes Compliance OS Launches on Google Cloud Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- anecdotes, the leading security Compliance technology firm, today announced the availability of The anecdotes Compliance OS on Google Cloud Marketplace, streamlining the procurement process for Google Cloud customers.

The anecdotes Compliance OS empowers organizations operating on Google Cloud or multi-cloud environments to seamlessly address their security Compliance requirements with data-driven automation. With a comprehensive range of applications and features, users can effortlessly manage various tasks from program-wide to audit-specific needs, including automated evidence collection, risk and framework management, policy lifecycle monitoring, and more, in a single platform. The anecdotes Compliance OS is a comprehensive enterprise-level solution for automating Compliance and risk management. Moreover, the platform's unique data delegation capability allows customers to process their data within their own Google Cloud parameter.

Google Cloud Marketplace is a platform for customers to discover and deploy new software that runs on Google Cloud, simplifying technology adoption with a consolidated purchasing experience and seamless integration with Google Cloud accounts, SaaS contracts, and joint billing.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Google Cloud on listing The anecdotes Compliance OS on Google Cloud Marketplace, and providing organizations running on Google Cloud with a streamlined and efficient procurement process," said Ryan Lieser, VP Partnerships and Alliances at anecdotes. "By accessing and deploying our Compliance OS, customers can easily automate, manage, and enhance their Compliance programs, using our data infrastructure. We are committed to deepening our partnership with Google Cloud to continuously deliver new capabilities that support our customers' Compliance needs."

"Maintaining regulatory compliance has never been more critical across today's enterprise environments," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Cloud Marketplace & ISV GTM Initiatives. "We are pleased to welcome the anecdotes Compliance OS to Google Cloud Marketplace to enable customers to more easily address their security compliance requirements with data-driven automation."

The new listing of The anecdotes Compliance OS on Google CloudMarketplace complements the deep collaboration with Google Cloud. The Compliance OS integrates with eight Google Cloud products, including Google Cloud Compute Engine, Storage, SQL, and others, automatically collecting over twenty-five pieces of evidence and cross-mapping them to all relevant use cases. This integration empowers Google Cloud users to transform manual and time-consuming tasks into an automated and strategic Compliance program.

Discover more about The anecdotes Compliance OS on the Google Cloud Partner Directory here .

About anecdotes

anecdotes is the leading technology provider for Compliance leaders. Powered by data, the anecdotes Compliance Operating System (OS) transforms security Compliance from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders as well as advisory firms and auditors, can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance program. That's why some of the world's fastest growing brands - Amplitude, Navan, Babylon and more - use anecdotes. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai .

SOURCE anecdotes