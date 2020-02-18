The Biobeat Wearable Wristwatch and Patch Receive CE Mark Approval for Non-invasive Cuffless Monitoring of Blood Pressure, as Well as Cardiac Output, Stroke Volume, Pulse and Saturation

"This is the first PPG-based non-invasive cuffless blood pressure solution to receive CE Mark approval," says Arik Ben Ishay, Founder and CEO of Biobeat. "This clearance enables tremendous opportunities for remote medical grade monitoring of patients, and we are excited that we can now offer this in the EU market," continues Ben Ishay.

"Remote monitoring of a patient's vital signs requires completely different technological approaches than current practice," says Biobeat's Chief Medical Officer Prof. Arik Eisenkraft, MD. "While blood pressure, heart rate and oxygenation are the backbones of monitoring, we can now also provide measurements of stroke volume and cardiac output, and we will continue working to approve additional parameters for our devices," continues Prof. Eisenkraft.

"The promise of remote care for patients and the equally important continuum of care: connecting home-based, community and hospital care, will not happen without novel medical-grade sensors and we are proud to be the pioneers in this field," says Dr. Dan J. Gelvan, Chairman of the Board.

About Biobeat

Biobeat is a revenue-stage company located in Israel. The company employs 15 employees and has initiated sales in Israel and Europe. Biobeat's sensors are based on the company's exceptional proprietary technologies in the field of reflective Plethysmography (PPG), developed by a team of world-renowned experts in this arena. The company is focusing on wireless medical-grade products that allow health providers to care as efficiently for patients outside of their facility as on-site.

