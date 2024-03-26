theLotter Minnesota: March Jackpot Madness Continues With $2 Billion in Prizes Up for Grabs

ST PAUL, Minn., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two billion dollars in jackpot prizes could be won this week and Minnesotans are rushing to purchase their tickets in time for the draws. Official Mega Millions and Powerball tickets can be ordered online at theLotter Minnesota, the leading lottery courier service in the state.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $1.1 billion (estimated cash value of $525.8 million), and the lottery's next draw is Tuesday, March 26th. Powerball is offering an estimated jackpot of $865 million (estimated cash value of $416.1 million) in its draw on Wednesday, March 27th. As demand for tickets for both lotteries is particularly strong, these jackpot prizes could grow even higher before the draws.

The Mega Millions jackpot, if won, would be the game's fifth biggest ever, and the sixth time in less than six years that the jackpot has topped $1 billion. If the Powerball jackpot is won in the upcoming draw, it will be the 5th-largest prize in the history of the game. Powerball currently holds the jackpot record, having awarded a $2.04 billion prize to a lucky Californian in November 2022.

Convenient way for Minnesotans to order lottery tickets

Minnesotans are hurrying to take a chance at winning these life-changing prizes and they now have a convenient way to participate in the draws online at theLotter Minnesota.

theLotter Minnesota offers state residents a user-friendly platform for ordering official Minnesota Lottery tickets. The company partners with local retailers who fulfill customers' ticket orders. A scan of the actual paper ticket is uploaded to the customer's account, and they are notified after winning any prize.

"Wins of up to $600 are transferred directly to a customer's account; bigger prizes can be collected in person at the Minnesota Lottery offices," explains Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly.

