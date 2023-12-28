theLotter Texas: Texans Flock to Grab Powerball Tickets as Jackpot Soars to $760 Million, Aiming to Ring in the New Year with Style!

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerball's jackpot surged to an estimated $760 million (estimated cash value of $382.5 million) after there were no winners in its draw on Wednesday December 27th.

Powerball's next draw will take place on Saturday, December 30th, and the jackpot has steadily been climbing since it was last won on October 11th, when a California resident claimed a $1.76 billion prize. That jackpot came after 35 consecutive rollovers, making it the second largest jackpot in Powerball history. The largest Powerball jackpot remains at $2.04 billion, won by a California ticketholder in November 2022.

Powerball sales are again surging across the country in anticipation of the upcoming New Years draw, and Texans are rushing to secure their tickets. Players across the state now have a convenient way to participate in lottery draws by ordering their tickets at theLotter Texas, the leading lottery courier service with thousands of satisfied customers.

Texans are ordering lottery tickets from the comfort of home

"We enable residents of Texas to participate in their favorite lottery games from the comfort of home," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "We have definitely seen an increase in the number of people searching for more convenient ways to order lottery tickets. In the past few days, with Powerball's jackpot rising toward the billion-dollar mark, we have seen huge numbers of visitors on our Texas website."

theLotter Texas offers state residents the platform to order official Texas Lottery tickets. The company partners with local retailers who buy physical tickets on a customer's behalf. A scan of the actual paper ticket is uploaded to the customer's account, and they are notified after winning any prize. "Wins of up to $600 are transferred directly to a customer's account; bigger prizes can be collected in person at the Texas Lottery offices," Daniel explains.

For more information about theLotter Texas, visit the company's website at tx.thelotter.com.

About theLotter Texas

theLotter offers a lottery courier service enabling residents of Texas to order official Texas lottery tickets from their device, from the comfort of home or on the go.

Follow theLotter on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly.

SOURCE theLotter