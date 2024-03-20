theLotter Texas: Texans Scramble to Get Tickets as Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $977 Million

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to an estimated $977 million (estimated cash value of $461 million) and this prize is up for grabs in the lottery's next draw on Friday, March 22nd.

The draw this week is especially thrilling as Powerball is concurrently offering a jackpot worth an estimated $687 million in its upcoming draw on Wednesday, March 20, 2024.

Mega Millions has awarded five jackpot prizes worth over $1 billion. The current Mega Millions jackpot record was set in August 2023 when a prize of $1.6 billion was awarded to a lucky player from Florida. It is possible that the current jackpot rollover streak will lead to a new record prize.

Mega Millions sales are surging across the country and Texans are rushing to secure their tickets in time for the next draw. Players across the state now have a convenient way to participate in lottery draws by ordering their tickets at theLotter Texas, the leading lottery courier service with thousands of satisfied customers.

Texans are ordering lottery tickets from the comfort of home.

"We enable residents of Texas to participate in their favorite lottery games from the comfort of home," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "There is a growing number of people searching for more convenient ways to order lottery tickets. In the past few days, with Mega Millions's jackpot rising toward the billion-dollar mark, we have seen huge numbers of visitors on our Texas website."

theLotter Texas offers state residents the platform to order official Texas Lottery tickets. The company partners with local retailers who buy physical tickets on a customer's behalf. A scan of the actual paper ticket is uploaded to the customer's account, and they are notified after winning any prize. "Wins of up to $600 are transferred directly to a customer's account; bigger prizes can be collected in person at the Texas Lottery offices," Daniel explains.

