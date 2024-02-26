Turpaz Industries Appoints Anna Corless as Global Procurement Manager

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Turpaz Industries (TASE: TRPZ), which develops, manufactures, markets and sells both directly and via its subsidiaries fragrance, sweet and savory flavors and specialty fine ingredients announces today the appointment of Anna Corless as Global Procurement Manager for the Turpaz Industries group. With a career spanning over two decades in the food, flavor, and fragrance segments, Anna brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

Anna Corless has previously held key positions in Procurement, Supply Chain, and Operations with notable companies like Belmay, Manheimner, Kerry, and Frutarom. Anna's primary focus will be on expanding procurement functions tTo support the Turpaz group's growth objectives. Her appointment underscores Turpaz Industries' commitment to bringing in top-tier talent to further enhance its position in the industry.

Karen Cohen Khazon, Turpaz Industries CEO stated that "We are excited to welcome Anna Corless to the Turpaz Industries group. Anna's extensive experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving the expansion of our procurement capabilities."

This announcement follows the recent appointments of Pierre-Yves Cariou as the Global Master Perfumer and Joris Matthijs as Senior Flavorist, reflecting Turpaz's strategy of global synergies.

