TURPAZ INDUSTRIES LTD. SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS RELEASE AND WEBINAR FOR AUGUST 11, 2026

Webinar Scheduled at 10am Eastern Time and 5pm Israel Time

CAESAREA, Israel, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Turpaz Industries Ltd. (TASE: TRPZ), a global company that develops and manufactures thousands of flavor and fragrance extracts, intermediates and unique raw materials and markets and sells them in more than 30 countries around the world, announced that it will be releasing its second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Earlier in the day, the Company will host an investor webinar in Hebrew for local investors, with the participation of the Company's management.

Later that day, the Company will be hosting a webinar in English via Zoom, starting at 10am Eastern Time and 5pm Israel Time. On the call, Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Guy Gill, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will review and present the results and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate in the Zoom webinar, please register at the following link:

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_C1g9OShaSvSCY1-2tikv5w

Following registration, investors will be sent the link to the webinar which is accessible either via the Zoom app, or alternatively from a dial-in telephone number. If you have an issue with registration, please contact the Turpaz investor relations team, well in advance of the webinar.

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay through the same link, or from a link to the recording on the Turpaz investor relations website, the day following the webinar.

About Turpaz Industries Ltd.

Turpaz specializes in the development, production and marketing of fragrance and flavor extracts both natural and synthetic, sweet, and savory for the food, beverage, ice cream, confectionery, toiletries, cosmetics, home care and detergent industries. The company has a wide and diverse portfolio of products and the ability to develop and customize for customers. Turpaz develops, manufactures and markets unique raw materials with high added value, for the pharma, agro and aroma chemicals industries. Over the years, Turpaz has built a leading business and competitive position in major markets around the world, through the creation of a development and production infrastructure and a marketing and sales system, worldwide in particular in Europe, North America and Southeast Asia. Turpaz's global position has intensified since 2016 through the acquisition of companies in various countries around the world. The company's business strategy is based on organic growth at a rate higher than market growth, and successful and systematic implementation of strategic acquisitions.

For more information, please visit Turpaz's website, at: https://www.turpaz.co.il/Investors

International Investor Relations Ehud Helft EK Global Investor Relations [email protected]



SOURCE Turpaz Industries