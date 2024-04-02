Two National Employers Select Dario's Integrated Chronic Condition Solution to Improve Employee Health

Dario selected to provide integrated approach to improve employee cardiometabolic health - including support for those taking a GLP-1 medication - musculoskeletal and behavioral health

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) ("Dario" or the "Company"), a leader in the global digital health market, announced today two new contracts to provide integrated chronic condition management solutions for two national employers beginning in the second quarter of 2024.

The first employer, a global private investment group, selected Dario's cardiometabolic suite to help improve outcomes for employees with cardiometabolic health conditions, including diabetes, pre-diabetes, hypertension and weight management needs, including support for individuals taking a GLP-1.

The second employer, a national professional services company, selected Dario's full suite of solutions to deliver personalized support for employees living with cardiometabolic health conditions and commonly co-occurring musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs.

Dario combines intelligent technologies with billions of data insights gathered from a decade of consumer engagement to deliver highly personalized experiences that keep members engaged over time for optimal results. Employees enrolled in Dario's cardiometabolic solution who are taking a GLP-1 medication will also have access to a tailored experience to support long-term behavior change.

"The need for an integrated approach to address the most common and chronic health needs continues to drive demand for Dario's multi-chronic solutions. Our ability to ensure each employee receives proven, highly personalized support – especially with the growing use of GLP-1s – is the reason we believe that more companies like our two new employer clients are selecting Dario and we are excited to deliver the high-value support they require," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) is a leading digital health company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric, multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform. Dario's platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain and behavioral health.

Dario's user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for their health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention and results and making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user-rated solutions globally to health plans and other payers, self-insured employers, providers of care and consumers. To learn more about Dario and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the launch of the solutions, the benefits that may be realized by members using Dario's solutions and the belief that its ability to ensure each employee receives proven, highly personalized support is the reason it believes that more companies are selecting Dario. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

+1-312-593-4280

DarioHealth Investor Relations Contact

Kat Parrella

Investor Relations Manager

[email protected]

+315-378-6922

Media Contact

Scott Stachowiak

[email protected]

+1-646-942-5630

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.