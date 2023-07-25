vcita and Confcommercio Milano Lodi Monza e Brianza, in collaboration with Mastercard, Partner to Drive Financial Resilience and Digital Adoption for SMEs

Confcommercio, the Italian General Confederation of Enterprises, Professions, and Self-Employment has invited its members to digitize their businesses using vcita's business management platform

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vcita , the all-in-one business management solution, has signed an agreement with Confcommercio, the Italian General Confederation of Enterprises, Professions, and Self-Employment, in an effort to help the organization's small business members transform the way they do business in the digital era. In the first phase of this long-term joint initiative, over 17,000 Confcommercio members will be invited to join the 'Level Up' campaign, a 21-day event, built in collaboration with Mastercard, challenging them to digitize their businesses with the help of vcita's business management platform and app. Following this initial phase, the reach of the campaign will be gradually expanded to over half a million SME members of Confcommercio.

The road to the strategic alliance between vcita and Confcommercio was paved by Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, sharing the mission to support SMEs, fostering their financial resilience and accelerating digital transformation globally.

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, SMEs have faced significant new challenges in operating their businesses and have been forced to rapidly digitize in order to remain viable. Established to represent, serve, and support the professionals, self-employed, and freelancers in Italy, Confcommercio recognized the need to provide its more than 700,000 business members - which represent almost 2,700,000 employees - much needed guidance in implementing digital tools to transform the way they do business today.

The partnership, beginning with the Level Up campaign, aims to help ensure the long-term sustainability of Italy's SMEs by providing them the necessary tools to streamline their business operations online. Armed with the vcita solution, SMEs can benefit from increased business efficiency through task automation, improved revenue and cash flow with more streamlined billing and payment capabilities, reduced administrative overheads enabling better-organized workdays, and ultimately better customer experiences thanks to digital transformation.

"We are very excited to partner with Confcommercio, offer our SME business management platform to its extensive community of small businesses, and help them to reach their fullest potential," said Itzik Levy, founder and CEO of vcita. "We are extremely proud of the partnership proposition we have developed at vcita, and look forward to working in tandem with Confcommercio to better serve their SME members. By providing them with an all-in-one digital solution, SMEs can easily and more efficiently manage their money, clients, time, and marketing efforts to grow their businesses."

"To Confcommercio Milano, the alliance with Mastercard realized through the vcita project Level Up 21, is important for expanding our value proposition toward the underserved SME market," said Andrea Colzani, President of Young Entrepreneurs Network in Confcommercio Milano. "Through this partnership, we are providing Confcommercio member companies with exclusive offerings that will help them to achieve, little by little, competencies that are even more necessary in constantly changing markets. We hope the small businesses we represent will have an easy but effective change."

"We are proud to collaborate with vcita and Confcommercio in giving our contribution to the development of the Level Up project," said Michele Centemero, Country Manager of Mastercard Italy. "Digital represents an important strategic leverage for growth and development of SME's business. At Mastercard, we work tirelessly to support them and to enable them in their reference sector."

About vcita

Dedicated to helping businesses thrive in today's digital world, vcita is an SME technology solution that provides small businesses with the tools to remain competitive in an ever-changing, digital-first economy. Using vcita's lightweight and easy-to-use solution, SMEs can manage their entire business online, turning time-consuming tasks like scheduling, payment collection, and marketing into simple, one-click operations. vcita's partnership proposition enables organizations that serve SMEs to bring their customers all the essential vcita tools under their own brand. By working in tandem with vcita, partners deliver great service and value to their customers, unlock new revenue streams, increase loyalty, and stickiness. With hundreds of thousands of SMEs worldwide and partnerships with organizations such as banks, financial service providers, marketing agencies, MSPs, and telcos, vcita delivers an innovative digital solution uniquely designed to serve the needs of SME service providers. For more information, visit www.vcita.com/partners or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Mastercard, www.mastercard.com

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

