Velox announces Anthony Allott as new Chairman of its Board of Directors

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Velox Ltd., an innovative developer and manufacturer of industrial direct-to-shape digital decoration solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony (Tony) Allott, Co-founder of Waypoint Investors and a veteran in the packaging industry, as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Waypoint Investors LLP led the company's last investment round which was recently completed.

Anthony Allott, appointed Chairman of the Board (PRNewsfoto/Velox) Adrian Cofler, COO and Co-founder and Marian Cofler, CEO and Co-founder (PRNewsfoto/Velox)

Tony is an experienced senior executive in the packaging sector. For 16 years, Tony was President and Chief Executive Officer of Silgan Holdings Inc. a NYSE traded global manufacturer of sustainable rigid packaging and dispensing solutions, where he continues to serve as Chairman.

Prior to Silgan, Tony served for nearly a decade as the Chief Financial Officer of Applied Extrusion Technologies, Inc. a manufacturer of flexible packaging, joining the Company as they completed an acquisition quintupling the size of the Company. Tony started his career as a Certified Public Accountant with Deloitte. He is a graduate of The Questrom School of Business at Boston University, where he also chairs its Advisory Board.

Marian Cofler, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer said: "Tony Allott's addition to the team is yet another step change for Velox as the company matures into the leading digital printing company for rigid packaging. We are looking forward to benefitting from Tony's broad experience and knowledge in the packaging industry. We also want to thank Dr. Shlomo Shamir who was our Chairman since our early days till now and helped building the company to its current position."

Tony Allott commented: "I have been so impressed by the Velox team and am proud to join their efforts to bring the digital printing revolution to the packaging market. I strongly believe that the company's disruptive technology will change the packaging industry, the same way that digital printing changed the commercial printing industry."

About Velox

Velox develops, manufactures, sells, and services the first mass-production digital decoration systems for rigid containers such as beverage and aerosol cans, plastic and glass bottles and tubes. Velox's disruptive technology enables direct-to-shape printing of photorealistic imagery onto rigid packaging at high speeds.

About Waypoint Investors

Founded by Anthony Allott and Pat McDonough, Waypoint Investors is a private equity firm focused on investing in and growing great businesses.

For further information, please contact:

Guy Shemi

Velox Ltd.

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270732/Velox.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270731/Velox_2.jpg

SOURCE Velox