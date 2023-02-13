Fusion Pharmaceuticals to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference

News provided by

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Feb 13, 2023, 08:05 ET

HAMILTON, ON and BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: FUSN), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines, today announced that the Company will present in a fireside chat at the SVB Securities Virtual Global Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Presenting on behalf of Fusion will be Chief Executive Officer John Valliant, Ph.D, Chief Scientific Officer Christopher Leamon, Ph.D., and President and Chief Business Officer Mohit Rawat.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website at https://ir.fusionpharma.com/events-webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following their respective presentation dates.

About Fusion

Fusion Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing next-generation radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. Fusion connects alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha emitting payloads to tumors. Fusion's first program, FPI-1434 targeting insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor, is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The pipeline includes FPI-1966, targeting the fibroblast growth factor receptor 3 (FGFR3), currently in a Phase 1 study; and FPI-2059, a small molecule targeting neurotensin receptor 1 (NTSR1), which has received FDA investigational new drug (IND) clearance and will begin a Phase 1 study. In addition to a robust proprietary pipeline, Fusion has a collaboration with AstraZeneca to jointly develop novel targeted alpha therapies (TATs) and combination programs between Fusion's TATs and AstraZeneca's DNA Damage Repair Inhibitors (DDRis) and immuno-oncology agents. Fusion has also entered into a collaboration with Merck to evaluate FPI-1434 in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with solid tumors expressing IGF-1R. To support Fusion's growing pipeline of TATs, the company has signed strategic actinium supply agreements with TRIUMF and Niowave, Inc.

Contact:
Amanda Cray
Senior Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
(617) 967-0207
[email protected]

SOURCE Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Also from this source

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Reports Progress and Provides Recent Corporate Highlights

Explore

More news releases in similar topics