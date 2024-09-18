Viola Credit Announces $500M Strategic Joint Venture with Cadma Capital Partners

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viola Credit, a global asset manager focused on providing asset-based lending solutions to the innovation economy, today announced a strategic joint venture with Cadma Capital Partners ("Cadma"), an affiliate of Apollo Global Management ("Apollo") that specializes in financing solutions for high-growth technology companies and the investment firms that sponsor them. Viola Credit offers flexible credit solutions to sponsor-backed technology companies seeking asset-based financing and growth capital.

The newly formed joint venture, with financing capacity of up to $500 million, will focus on executing asset-based lending ("ABL") transactions originated and managed by Viola Credit.

"We are excited to partner with Cadma to deliver on our shared mission of supporting innovative technology companies that are redefining financial markets," said Ido Vigdor and Ruthi Furman, Managing Partners and Co-Heads of Viola Credit. "This is an important milestone that will deepen our ability to support technology-enabled lenders with a full suite of asset-based financing solutions across their origination lifecycle. Our partnership with Cadma will allow us to more broadly provide compelling offerings to portfolio companies while seeking disciplined, attractive returns for our investors."

"This mutually beneficial partnership with Viola Credit will expand high-quality asset origination for both our firms," said Jon Beizer, CEO of Cadma. "We believe that Cadma's deep understanding of the venture and growth ecosystem, combined with Viola Credit's global platform and strong track record, will enable us to provide more ABL solutions to leading financial technology platforms."

"Cadma's partnership with Viola Credit demonstrates Cadma's differentiated approach to expanding our reach in asset-backed credit origination," said Josh Brody, President of Cadma. "Viola Credit's proven track record, deep expertise, and disciplined underwriting align with Cadma's origination strategy and partnership model of working with leading venture and growth firms. We look forward to deepening this relationship in the years to come."

About Viola Credit

Viola Credit is a global credit asset manager with over $2.5 billion in AUM focused on supporting the growth of the innovation economy through asset-based lending (ABL) solutions and growth capital to best-in-class FinTech, PropTech, and InsurTech companies that are disrupting traditional financial markets. Viola Credit has completed over $2.8 billion of asset-based lending transactions with footprint across the U.S, U.K, Western Europe, and Australia. It is part of the Viola Group, a leading technology investment house with over $5.5 billion in assets under management and deep domain expertise in financial services. For more information please visit: www.violacredit.com

About Cadma Capital Partners

Cadma Capital Partners ("Cadma") is an asset-backed finance platform built for the innovation economy. Through its alliance with Apollo Global Management, Inc., Cadma provides flexible financing solutions for venture and growth companies. In partnership with global leaders across the innovation ecosystem, Cadma structures creative financing solutions to unlock value, provide liquidity, and propel growth. Cadma operates globally, with a team of veteran technology investors and business builders based in New York City and Silicon Valley.

Contacts:

Viola Credit

Investors Relations:

Ido Vigdor / Omri Tuttnauer

Managing Partner / Investor Relations

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]

Cadma

Tim Ragones / Kate Thompson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

[email protected]

SOURCE Viola Credit; Cadma Capital Partners