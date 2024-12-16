Windward and Dataminr Partner to Bring AI-powered, Real-Time Alerting to the Maritime Domain, Enabling Rapid Response

The partnership will integrate Dataminr's real-time AI insights into Windward's Maritime AI™ platform, enriching critical information with new context

LONDON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI™ company, today announced that it has partnered with Dataminr, one of the world's leading AI companies, to integrate Dataminr's real-time AI that discovers events, risks, and critical information from publicly available data into Windward's AI-based platform. Windward's platform helps customers proactively respond to emerging maritime and global events before they escalate.

The maritime and logistics industries face significant challenges in maintaining real-time awareness across an expansive, complex environment. With a vast surface area to monitor, a shortage of expert manpower, unpredictable weather, and ever-evolving geopolitical events, stakeholders often lack timely information to anticipate and mitigate emerging risks until they have already made an impact.

Dataminr's real-time AI will serve as an integral part of Early Detection, Windward's recently launched groundbreaking AI and Generative AI-based solution that proactively identifies anomalies at sea. Early Detection, coupled with MAI Expert™, Windward's Generative AI-powered virtual analyst, equips commercial and governmental stakeholders with a competitive advantage through early identification of critical events and delivers both the context and recommendations necessary for swift and informed action. With the addition of over one million public data sets, Early Detection will provide an additional layer of intelligence, allowing stakeholders to remain vigilant and adaptable.

Leveraging LLMs and Foundation Models, Dataminr's AI combines Predictive AI and Generative AI to span from event detection to event description. As a Dataminr Platform API partner, Windward is integrating real-time textual event summaries created with Dataminr's Generative AI capabilities. Together, Windward and Dataminr will bring the highest level of speed, relevance and actionability to customers with real-time, persona-specific alerts directly within Windward's platform.

"We're proud to join Windward in bringing the power of Dataminr's cutting-edge AI platform to Windward's customers, helping empower them to better anticipate, respond to, and mitigate threats wherever they may rise," said Dataminr Chief Partner Officer Matthew Harrell. "Windward's work with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center to bring AI-powered real-time alerting to Early Detection underscores the value in Dataminr's AI Platform and demonstrates acceleration to market for partners implementing our APIs with AWS."

This seamless integration caters to a range of customer profiles, from commercial shipping operators to logistics coordinators, providing each with relevant, timely insights that could impact their operations. Windward filters information by company, brand names, topics, keywords, location, and priority level, ensuring only the most relevant data is delivered to each user based on their unique needs thereby enhancing their decision-making and operational agility.

"We are thrilled to partner with Dataminr and provide our customers with world-class data to transform the way they stay ahead of fast-evolving maritime and global events," said Ami Daniel, Co-founder & CEO of Windward. "By integrating Dataminr's extensive data sources and advanced AI, we're empowering our users with a customised flow of information that provides the situational awareness needed to make informed, proactive decisions. This partnership represents a significant leap forward in our mission to deliver the most comprehensive maritime intelligence available, helping our customers navigate an increasingly complex ecosystem."

About Windward

Windward (LSE:WNWD), is the leading Maritime AI™ company, providing an all-in-one platform to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support and exception management platform offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and enables stakeholders to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

Windward's Maritime AI supports companies across industries. The company's clients range from energy supermajors, shipowners, mining companies, freight forwarders, and port authorities, to banks, insurers, and governmental organizations.

About Dataminr

Dataminr is a leading real-time information discovery company that provides businesses with critical insights from more than one million public data sources. Through advanced AI and machine learning, Dataminr delivers real-time alerts that help organizations stay ahead of risks and opportunities. For more information, please visit: https://www.dataminr.com.

