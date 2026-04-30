Windward Appoints Ron Kraitsman as Chief Financial Officer as Demand for Maritime AI Grows

Seasoned CFO brings deep expertise scaling AI-powered companies through growth, M&A, and international expansion

LONDON and WASHINGTON, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward, the leading Maritime AI™ company, announced the appointment of Ron Kraitsman as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Kraitsman brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience scaling high-growth SaaS companies and will play a key role in supporting Windward's continued global expansion across commercial and government markets.

Ron Kraitsman, Chief Financial Officer of Windward

Kraitsman joins Windward from Logz.io, where he served as CFO, bringing a strong track record of partnering with executive leadership to drive operational excellence, execute strategic growth initiatives, and manage M&A transactions and fundraising processes. His experience spans early-stage ventures through large-scale international operations, including roles as CFO at BLEND Localization, Signals Analytics (acquired by Kenshoo), Perfecto Mobile, and Finjan Software (acquired by M86/Trustwave). Kraitsman, a CPA who began his career at EY, also co-founded Seculert, a cybersecurity company later acquired by Radware.

"As Windward accelerates its growth and advances toward more agentic, outcome-driven Maritime AI, having a CFO with Ron's depth of experience is a significant asset," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "Ron has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to scale businesses through critical inflection points. We're thrilled to have him join the leadership team at this pivotal moment. After nearly seven years of outstanding financial leadership, Ofer Segev is retiring, and I want to take a moment to thank him for his tremendous stewardship and leadership. We would not have been here without him."

"Windward has built something truly unique, a mission-critical intelligence platform that is both technically differentiated and commercially proven," said Ron Kraitsman, incoming CFO at Windward. "I'm excited to partner with Ami and the team to bring strong financial leadership to the next stage of the company's journey, as we scale globally and continue to deliver real operational value to customers across maritime, defense, and commercial markets."

Kraitsman joins Windward as the company enters a phase of accelerated growth, driven by rising demand for advanced maritime intelligence amid heightened geopolitical tensions, expanding sanctions regimes, and increasing complexity in global trade.

About Windward

Windward is the leading Maritime AI™ company, delivering mission-grade, multi-source intelligence for all maritime-based operations. By fusing AIS data, remote sensing signals, proprietary AI models, and Generative AI, Windward provides a 360° view of global maritime activity so defense and intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and commercial leaders can anticipate threats, protect critical assets, and stay in control at sea. Windward offers professional services combining customers' data and workflows to build customized, agentic solutions.

For more information, visit: https://windward.ai/

Media Contact

David Hoffman

Headline Media

[email protected]

US: +1 914 339 2698

UK: +44 20 380 74901

Photo: https://mmx.prnewswire.com/media/MS1825304/Ron_Kraitsman-_Windward_CFO

SOURCE Windward