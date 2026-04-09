Windward Acquires Prominent Edge to Deepen U.S. Defense and National Security Capabilities

Leading Maritime AI company adds proven mission software delivery, deep geospatial expertise, and trusted government execution to an already established U.S. defense technology platform

LONDON and WASHINGTON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward, the leading Maritime AI company powering decision support for governments and enterprises worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Prominent Edge, a U.S. defense technology company with more than a decade of experience delivering advanced geospatial, maritime, and mission software solutions to the U.S. Government. This acquisition follows Windward's 2025 acquisition by FTV Capital, a New York based growth equity investment firm, which established Windward as a U.S. majority owned company.

As maritime risk becomes increasingly central to national security — from contested logistics and gray-zone competition to illicit trade networks, sanctions evasion, and energy disruption — government operators need modern, AI-native software that moves them faster from signal to insight to action. Windward already delivers that capability globally.

Prominent Edge's team of highly experienced mission specialists brings the operational depth required to deploy and manage technology within complex, high-security environments. The company's strong delivery credentials — ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and CMMI Dev Level 3 certifications— along with its proven ability to deploy sophisticated software in demanding government environments, make it a natural complement to Windward's existing capabilities.

"Windward has built the world's leading maritime AI platform, and we are already trusted by governments around the world to deliver critical maritime intelligence," said Jon Goldman, Chief Revenue Officer, Windward. "Prominent Edge is the ideal complement to what we've built. They bring proven U.S. Government delivery, deep geospatial and maritime expertise, and the mission-grade execution that strengthens our ability to solve the hardest challenges facing U.S. national security."

Windward serves government and commercial customers across the globe, providing AI-powered maritime intelligence that drives faster, more informed decision-making across security, compliance, and operational environments. The company's platform processes and fuses vast volumes of maritime data — including vessel behavior, trade patterns, ownership structures, and risk indicators — to deliver real-time, actionable intelligence at scale. Windward has developed the most advanced cutting-edge multi-sensor platform that enables end-to-end maritime domain awareness.

"We've spent the last decade earning the trust of some of the most demanding US government and commercial customers," said Syrus Mesdagi, CEO, Prominent Edge. "Joining Windward means we can pair that mission delivery expertise with a Maritime AI platform that is world-class. Together, we can deliver greater impact for government customers operating in increasingly complex and contested environments."

The acquisition reinforces Windward's position as a leading mission software and decision-support partner for governments operating in the maritime domain and accelerates its long-term commitment to serving the U.S. defense and intelligence community. Prominent Edge will play a central role in advancing this strategy by extending Windward's engineering depth, mission delivery capability, and government operating footprint across the United States.

About Windward

Windward is the leading Maritime AI™ company, delivering mission-grade, multi-source intelligence for all maritime-based operations. By fusing AIS data, remote sensing signals, proprietary AI models, and Generative AI, Windward provides a 360° view of global maritime activity so defense and intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and commercial leaders can anticipate threats, protect critical assets, and stay in control at sea. Windward offers professional services combining customers' data and workflows to build customized, agentic solutions.

For more information, visit: https://windward.ai/

About Prominent Edge

Prominent Edge is a U.S. defense and commercial technology company with more than 10 years of experience delivering advanced geospatial, maritime, and mission software solutions to the U.S. Government. Known for technical excellence, mission understanding, and trusted execution, the company holds ISO and CMMI Dev Level 3 certifications and has a proven track record across national security and defense programs.

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SOURCE Windward