Windward Launches Organization Defined Risk, Setting a New Standard of Risk Management with Automated, Configurable Parameters

The launch of Organization Defined Risk in Windward's Maritime AI platform will allow organizations to set their own risk and behavioral indicators to automatically identify risk according to their unique business definitions.

LONDON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI company, announced today the launch of Organization Defined Risk (ODR), a fully configurable risk management tool within its platform. This new function allows organizations to independently define and configure risk and behavioral indicators that fit their unique business and risk requirements, empowering them to proactively manage risk more effectively and efficiently.

As different organizations or departments within an organization have different considerations for risk management, Windward's ODR is the first solution to provide them the flexibility and autonomy to configure their own risk thresholds and establish and implement policies adhering to organizational standards.

In addition to the predefined customizable regimes and lookback periods, organizations now have the ability to define and configure their own customized risk profiles. Users can define a query such as "vessels that called port in Myanmar in the past year" and save it with a moderate, high-risk, or indication level. Once a behavioral indicator or sequence has been defined, users within the organization will be able to screen vessels, seeing both Windward's risk recommendation as well as the recommendation defined by their organization.

The ODR capability is also valuable for governmental and intelligence organizations who can now implement risk parameters based on intelligence and receive automatic alerts for vessels fitting those criteria, creating new leads. This allows them to efficiently stay ahead of the evolving landscape and fully utilize intelligence leads in order to drive operational outcomes.

"As the sanctions and risk landscape evolves faster than ever, we at Windward are constantly in tune with our customers' requirements and realized the need for agility and the ability to add their own definitions and variations of maritime risk. From the Dark or Grey fleet to humanitarian, security, or sanctions considerations, Windward is now empowering customers to be one step ahead of the game, mitigate risk, and maximize business opportunities," said Ami Daniel, Co-founder & CEO of Windward. "This is a testament to Windward's significant investment in R&D, allowing our current and future customers to benefit from a dynamic solution for any situation."

Windward's Maritime AI platform is powered by advanced machine learning and behavioral analytics models, utilizing billions of data points to provide valuable insights into vessel behaviors, and ownership structures, and predict in real-time which vessels are likely to be involved in illicit activities. Windward's solution is the global standard in maritime domain awareness, empowering its clients across the government, finance, shipping, energy sectors, and beyond to optimize business practices and efficiently navigate all aspects of maritime risk in real time.

About Windward

Windward (LSE:WNWD), is the leading Maritime AI™ company, providing an all-in-one platform to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support and exception management platform offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and enables stakeholders to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

Windward's Maritime AI supports companies across industries. The company's clients range from oil supermajors, freight forwarders, and port authorities, to banks, shippers, insurers, and governmental organizations.

For more information visit: https://windward.ai/.

