Windward Appoints Stuart Strachan as Chairman of the Board to Scale Maritime Intelligence For Enterprise and Government Organization Worldwide

Former maritime trade and risk intelligence executive brings deep expertise to drive enterprise and government expansion

LONDON and WASHINGTON, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward , the leader in mission-grade Maritime AI™, today announced the appointment of Stuart Strachan as Chairman of the Board. With more than two decades of working in maritime, trade and data analytics industries, Strachan brings extensive experience building, scaling, and advising global information services.

Stuart Strachan, Windward Chairman of the Board

Strachan previously held senior leadership roles at S&P Global and IHS Markit, where he led maritime, trade, and supply chain business lines used by government, traders, shippers, financial institutions, and other commercial stakeholders to manage risk, compliance, and operational complexity across global trade flows. Prior to that, Strachan headed strategic marketing at Jane's, a leading source of OSINT data and analysis for militaries, governments, and global defense.

"Stuart brings a rare combination of deep domain expertise, product and commercial leadership, and board-level experience in data services," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "As maritime risk becomes more complex and intelligence expectations continue to rise, Stuart's perspective is invaluable as we scale Windward globally and continue to evolve our Maritime AI™ toward more predictive, outcome-driven intelligence."

"I'm honored to take on the role of Chairman at such an exciting time for Windward. Over the past year, I've had the opportunity to see how Windward is redefining how maritime intelligence is delivered, moving from data and alerts to evidence-based, decision-ready insights," said Stuart Strachan, Chairman of the Board at Windward. "I'm excited to partner with Ami and the entire team as we execute our strategy and build the industry's most advanced maritime intelligence platform."

Strachan has been a member of Windward's board and now assumes the role of Chairman as the company enters its next phase of growth, focused on expanding enterprise adoption, deepening government partnerships, and advancing agentic Maritime AI capabilities across investigations, compliance, and operational decision-making.

About Windward

Windward is the leading Maritime AI™ company, delivering mission-grade, multi-source intelligence for all maritime-based operations. By fusing AIS data, remote sensing signals, proprietary AI models, and Generative AI, Windward provides a 360° view of global maritime activity so defense and intelligence agencies, law enforcement, and commercial leaders can anticipate threats, protect critical assets, and stay in control at sea. Windward offers professional services combining customers' data and workflows to build customized, agentic solutions.

For more information, visit: https://windward.ai/

Media Contact

David Hoffman

Headline Media

[email protected]

+972-52-842-1955

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918063/Windward_Chairman_of_the_Board.jpg

SOURCE Windward