Windward Launches Remote Sensing Intelligence to Deliver Mission-Ready, End-to-End Intelligence Across All Maritime Operations

New AI-powered technology fuses multi satellite and RF data, vessel context, and behavioral analytics to empower faster, more confident action across global trade and security missions.

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Windward, the leading Maritime AI™ company, today announced the launch of Remote Sensing Intelligence, a breakthrough AI-powered solution that integrates cutting edge analytics with multi-sensor satellite and RF coverage to deliver real-time, mission ready intelligence for both government and commercial maritime sectors. Fully integrated into Windward's Maritime AI™ platform and services, the launch brings imagery, detections, analytics, and operational context together in a single system so users can immediately correlate satellite-derived intelligence with vessel profiles, ownership networks, behavioral indicators, and voyage history.

The maritime domain is undergoing dramatic changes. The rapid expansion of the dark fleet, covert ship-to-ship transfers, and deceptive shipping practices have made vessel movements harder to track, cargo origins more difficult to verify, and sanctions regimes increasingly challenging to enforce. In the third quarter of 2025 alone, Windward identified a surge in large-scale identity laundering and coordinated AIS manipulation across tanker fleets as well as 11,600 vessels that were affected by GPS jamming and the emergence of 13 new fraudulent flag registries. Combined with rising geopolitical instability and intensifying regulatory scrutiny, these trends have created a new era in which traditional AIS-based monitoring or static satellite imagery is no longer sufficient. Warfighters, policymakers, and commercial stakeholders all need reliable, timely intelligence to validate legitimate trade activity, detect spoofing, flag high-risk actors, and interdict transnational criminal operations.

Windward Remote Sensing Intelligence (RSI) addresses this new reality by synthesizing raw satellite detections such as electro-optical (EO) imagery, synthetic aperture radar (SAR), Radio Frequency (RF) sensors with Windward's proprietary data feed that includes AIS data, vessel behavior, cargo data, ownership structures up to the UBO, global sanctions lists, and more into a single platform, transforming raw satellite detections into mission-ready intelligence.

Rather than limiting teams to visual snapshots, the RSI system correlates layered imagery with AI-powered analysis and embedded operational context, enabling organizations to rapidly verify cargo origin, identify sanctions-related risk, and detect AIS manipulations with dramatically fewer false positives than traditional approaches. The solution streamlines the entire intelligence workflow by intelligently planning source selection based on variables such as weather and availability, automatically tasking imagery collection, and automating object detection. Windward also offers the solution's intelligence as professional service reports, enabling teams to order custom, evidence-backed assessments that can be shared across units or agencies. By consolidating and synthesizing imagery, detections, and contextual data in one place, Windward's RSI system delivers decision-ready intelligence to operators in seconds, eliminating the need to juggle multiple providers or reconcile fragmented workflows.

The launch also includes an integrated Imagery & RF Hub that centralizes all acquired collections in a single searchable workspace and works together with MAI Expert™, Windward's virtual subject matter expert, to assist with sensor-feasibility checks, collection management and investigative guidance.

"Due to collapsing launch costs, satellite constellations have grown dramatically. By pulling together dozens of satellites, we allow our customer to tap into our virtual constellation. allowing for the constant monitoring of the maritime domain. To leverage this wealth of images and data, organizations need context, accuracy, and the analytics to transform the images into insights and action," said Ami Daniel, CEO and Co-Founder of Windward. "This amalgamation of data sources provides unprecedented visibility into all maritime activities anywhere, and on demand. Our solution offers an end-to-end, mission-ready source for decisive, actionable intelligence, giving warfighters, operators and businesses the upper hand at sea in real time."

Windward, is the leading Maritime AI™ company, providing an all-in-one platform and services to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support and exception management platform, enhanced with Generative AI, offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and enables stakeholders to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

By integrating advanced AI and Generative AI capabilities, Windward delivers deeper insights, automated risk analysis, and enhanced maritime intelligence and context. Windward's Maritime AI™ supports companies across industries. Windward also provides Forward Deployed Engineers to support API integrations, ensure smooth operational rollout, and connect additional data sources into the platform as customer needs evolve.

