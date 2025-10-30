ZIM to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results on Thursday, November 20, 2025

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.

30 Oct, 2025, 14:00 IST

HAIFA, Israel, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, November 20, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

The call (and slide presentation) will be available via live webcast on ZIM's website, located at the following link. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website.

About ZIM
Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM (NYSE: ZIM) is a leading global container liner shipping company with established operations in more than 90 countries serving approximately 33,000 customers in over 300 ports worldwide. ZIM leverages digital strategies and a commitment to ESG values to provide customers innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services and exceptional customer experience. ZIM's differentiated global-niche strategy, based on agile fleet management and deployment, covers major trade routes with a focus on select markets where the company holds competitive advantages. Additional information about ZIM is available at www.ZIM.com.

ZIM Updates on Withholding Tax Procedures on September 2025 Cash Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) ("ZIM" or the "Company"), a global container liner shipping company, hereby updates that in...
ZIM Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2025

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) ("ZIM" or the "Company") announced today its consolidated results for the three and six months...
