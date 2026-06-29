Zoomd Announces Strategic Initiative with Sharp Alpha to Expand User Acquisition Growth Opportunities

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, today announced that it entered into a binding agreement relating to a strategic collaboration with Sharp Alpha UA Fund I, LP (the "Fund" or "Sharp Alpha"), a US$150 million fund focused on providing non-dilutive user acquisition financing solutions to growth-stage digital businesses.

Under the arrangement, Zoomd will identify and introduce companies that may benefit from dedicated user acquisition financing, including existing clients and other companies within Zoomd's business network. Sharp Alpha and Zoomd will work together to identify financing opportunities that can help qualifying companies accelerate growth and scale their user acquisition activities.

As part of the collaboration, Zoomd has committed to invest up to US$1.0 million alongside the Fund in financing opportunities introduced by Zoomd and approved by Sharp Alpha, subject to agreed investment parameters. This structure enables Zoomd to participate alongside the Fund in financing transactions originated by the Company, while creating opportunities to expand Zoomd's business activities with financed companies, including in the areas of user acquisition and performance marketing. Zoomd's investment commitment will be funded through capital calls during the Fund's investment period (expected to be between 3 and 5 years). Zoomd's participation is limited to transactions referred to by Zoomd, without a majority investment in any individual facility (subject to customary management fees on its committed capital and preferential carried interest terms on referred investments). Zoomd's investment commitment will be funded from the Company's existing cash resources. As of Q1.2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of over US$22 million and an undrawn credit facility, providing sufficient liquidity to support the commitment.

In addition, it is intended that Sharp Alpha will introduce Zoomd's services to relevant companies within its portfolio and investment pipeline, creating potential opportunities for additional commercial engagements.

Zoomd believes that the initiative expands the range of solutions Zoomd can offer by combining its performance marketing and user acquisition capabilities with access to financing solutions designed to accelerate growth.

Ido Almany, Chief Executive Officer of Zoomd, stated:

"We are thrilled to launch this relationship and believe it represents a great strategic opportunity for Zoomd. We believe that the partnership will allow us to leverage our industry expertise, user acquisition capabilities, and extensive market knowledge in a way that creates a new source of revenue alongside our core business. By aligning our interests with those of Sharp Alpha and the companies it supports, we believe that we will gain exposure to value creation through both potential investment returns and the continued expansion of our user acquisition activities, creating a differentiated platform for long-term growth."

About ZOOMD

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

DISCLAIMER IN REGARD TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Zoomd's future outlook, its ability to execute and expand its strategic initiative with Sharp Alpha, identify and introduce suitable financing opportunities, participate in financing transactions alongside the Fund, expand its user acquisition and performance marketing activities, and realize the anticipated benefits of the collaboration. Forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, estimates, expectations and projections that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, technological, legal, privacy matters, political and social uncertainties (including military conflicts, trade wars, and the implementation of tariffs), the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on Zoomd's business and general economic and business conditions and markets. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

[email protected]

Investor relations:

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

[email protected]

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SOURCE Zoomd Technologies Ltd.