Zoomd Engages A-Labs to Lead Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing tech (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, announces that it has retained A-Labs Advisory & Finance Ltd. ("A-Labs") to lead an investor relations and shareholder communication program.

A-Labs has been one of the industry's noticeable brands in managing capital markets strategies, investment banking and investor relations, having created a uniquely diverse network of institutional investors, family offices and retail investor groups. A-Labs has built a reputation of best practices in all aspects of corporate governance and shareholder communications alongside a strong delivery of company messaging and management of market expectations.

Doron Cohen, Managing Partner and CEO of A-Labs, stated that: "We believe Zoomd is one of those stories that need to be presented for better discovery by savvy investors. A uniquely positioned MarTech company with clear value proposition, blue-chip clientele and a strong news-flow potential must be more visible on the investment community radar. We are here to work with management and help communicate their story and unique potential globally."

Amit Bohensky, Chairman and Co-Founder of Zoomd, commented: "We have been working closely with the A-Labs team on our TSXv listing and they are intimately familiar with our company and story which makes them unique candidates to communicate our potential to investors in Canada and the U.S. We look forward to working with the team to get our story out there and drive increased following by quality investors."

About Zoomd

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

