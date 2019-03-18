'Gully Boy' Naezy Creates an Original Rap for fbb Called 'India ka Style'

MUMBAI, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Social Kinnect, India's foremost independent digital marketing agency, created and executed a video for fbb that combined pop culture and fashion which will soon become the voice of the Indian millennial.

fbb is a pioneer brand in the retail space in India, especially when it comes to spear-heading digitally-innovative campaigns using voice search, influencer marketing, Instagram stories and more. With the 'Gully Boy' fever sweeping the country, fbb is now the first brand in the Indian retail landscape to devise an all-original rap with Naezy, the man that inspired the hit film and producer Sez On The Beat. As the youth of India constantly look up to popular culture to adopt trends, particularly with regard to fashion, this 'India ka style' video represents the perfect amalgamation of culture and style.

India is a diverse country, where multiple styles and ways of dressing converge. To encapsulate what 'India Ka Style' actually means to the youth, fbb used hip hop as a form of universal expression. Showcasing fbb's collection in a novel and unexpected manner, Naezy has truly represented what style means to most Indians.

Speaking about the anthem, Pawan Sarda, Group Head - Digital, Future Group says, "Music is liberating and extremely expressive especially when it comes to rapping. Fashion and music go hand in hand which is why we are delighted to have the rap guru sing the anthem for fbb. Naezy's music is catchy and connects instantly with the audience just like the fashion we offer."

Chandni Shah, COO at Social Kinnect says, "This has been one of those campaigns on our bucket list, and we believe that no brand would be a better fit for this collaboration than the extremely youth-oriented and on-trend fbb. Naezy is a youth icon, more so now than ever, and we are so excited to have the opportunity to work with him and his one-of-a-kind rapping style. As with all our other campaigns for fbb, we hope this one will help the brand scale even greater heights in the fashion retail space. Here's to a long and fruitful collaboration."

