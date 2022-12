8 to 12 million people suffer from Heart failure in the country and only a fraction can afford treatment

Azmarda (Saccubutril-Valsartan®), 50 mg will now be available at INR 39.6 per tablet as compared to INR 78 per tablet

Move to increase affordability and accessibility for Heart failure patients across the country

JB Pharma to also set up over 300 Heart Failure clinics across the country in the next 6 months to create awareness and detect the condition early

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JB Pharma), one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in India, announced a substantial price decrease of approximately 50% for the critical heart failure drug 'Azmarda'. Azmarda, which contains the patented molecule Saccubutril-Valsartan® is indicated for Heart failure which ails 8 to 12 million people in the country. After the price reduction, Azmarda (Saccubutril-Valsartan®), 50 mg will be available at INR 39.6 per tablet as compared to INR 78 per tablet.

‘Heart failure is no longer Life failure’ as JB Pharma decreases price of critical Heart Failure medicine AZMARDA (Sacubitril-Valsartan®) by nearly 50 %

Commenting on the move, Dilip Singh Rathore, President – Domestic Business, JB Pharma, said, "Being a leading player in the cardiac segment, JB has decided to take the lead in making their Azmarda drug more accessible and affordable for heart failure patients in India. This is in line with our strategy of providing innovative and quality treatment to a larger patient pool at the most affordable price points. With this move, the overall monthly treatment cost will reduce significantly from INR 4500 to INR 2200. The HF drug also helps in reducing hospitalization cost by around INR 1,00,000 at the minimum."

He further added, "Heart Failure is a devastating condition and it's important to also increase awareness about the condition. Thus, JB will also institute over 300+ 'Heart failure' clinics across the country so that patients are able to detect the condition early and make informed health decisions.",

Heart failure is a chronic condition in which the heart doesn't pump blood as well as it should. It is a progressive chronic syndrome characterised by a decrease in functional status and quality of life. Blood often backs up and causes fluid to build up in the lungs (congest) and in the legs. The fluid build-up can cause shortness of breath and swelling of the legs and feet. It is estimated that 8-12 million people in the country suffer from heart failure (HF) as a condition. It often remains undiagnosed, and patients become aware of it mostly at the end-stage. Approximately 80-90% of patients have Left Ventricular HF with a nearly even (50-50) split between HFrEF (Heart Failure Reduced Ejection Fraction) and HFpEF (Heart Failure Preserved Ejection Fraction). Given incidences of hospitalization and high mortality, HF is a specialist-driven condition (50-70% of the patient pool is with Cardiologists and 5-10% with Diabetologists). In India, HF affects a relatively younger population compared to the western world. This move by JB will not only help reduce the cost of treatment but will also help enhance the productive years of patients and their quality of life.

HF patients were traditionally prescribed only ARBs (Angiotensin Receptor Blockers) / AI (Ace Inhibitors) as the main medication. Sacubitril+ Valsartan, launched in 2017, is considered superior to ARBs/AIs in raising EF (Ejection Fraction), hence highly effective for HFrEF patients. Sacubitril+ Valsartan is currently prescribed to 30-35% of HFrEF patients while doctors believe the share can go up to 50-65% with the right pricing.

As per IQVIA, MAT Sep 22 data Saccubutril- Valsartan® is now an INR 500+ crores market with a 3-year CAGR of ~30%. The molecule is presently patented by Novartis AG, Switzerland and currently, four companies including Novartis are serving the Indian market. The molecule is expected to go off-patent in January 2023. Presently Azmarda is the third largest brand in the category capturing 17% market share with IQVIA MAT OCT'22 sales of INR 93.5 crores. In April' 22, JB Pharma acquired the Azmarda brand from Novartis AG, Switzerland for the India region for a consideration of INR 246 crores.

About JB Pharma

JB Pharma (BSE: 506943) (NSE: JBCHEPHARM) (ISIN: INE572A01028), established in 1976, is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in India and a leading player in the hypertension segment. Besides its strong India presence, which accounts for majority of its revenue, its other two home markets are Russia and South Africa. In India, the company has five brands among the top 300 IPM brands in the country. The company exports its finished formulations to over 40 countries including the USA. Besides supplying branded generic formulations to several countries, it is also a leader in the manufacturing of medicated lozenges. The company ranks among the top 5 manufacturers globally in medicated and herbal lozenges. It has seven state of the art manufacturing facilities in India including a dedicated manufacturing facility for lozenges. The manufacturing facilities are certified by leading regulators across the world.

For more details on JB Pharma, please visit www.jbpharma.com

For details of our latest sustainability report, please visit https://jbpharma.com/sustainability-report/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1961276/AZMARDA.jpg

SOURCE JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (JB Pharma)