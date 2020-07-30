'Tim Tim Tare' Enlightens Lives of Children

- CSR Initiative by Aparajitha Corporate Service Private Limited

CHENNAI, India, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aparajitha Foundations is the CSR arm of Aparajitha Corporate Services, dedicated to the cause of transforming the youth by imparting training for right attitude and greater awareness about their life. For a decade now, the organisation has been making dedicated and effective efforts to build a stronger community through various programs.

In this regard, the Foundation has developed 120 topics covering the 10 life skills defined by WHO and also other range of skills like self-confidence, time management, etiquette, goal setting, health-hygiene etc. The programme is styled under the moniker 'Thalir Thiran Thittam' ('skills program for the saplings') in Tamil and 'Tim Tim Tare' (TTT) in Gujarati & Hindi.

Amid closure of schools on account of pandemic, students are confined to their homes. the education departments across the country faced and handled the situation positively and had taken pro-active measures for online learning.

What came as a pleasant surprise was that the departments realised the importance of including the life skills curriculum into this distance learning model, and identified TTT as the ideal platform to partner in this. It is momentous for TTT that not one but many states relayed TTT life skill videos. States like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Chandigarh, a union territory, made use of the best of available technology for this purpose .

In Chhattisgarh, the TTT initiative has been introduced into a dedicated user- friendly portal designed by the Government which students and teachers can access free of cost. The site is reachable across the state of Chhattisgarh and has over 27.60 Crore visitors currently showing regular participation and portal visitation of students and teachers.

While on the other hand in Haryana, the TTT program has been introduced and is broadcasted along with the relay of syllabus subjects on TV for students from primary to Class twelve for one hour three days in a week ,which has reach over the entire state of Haryana .

The program in Gujarat is relayed every day for one hour repeating twice daily through the channel, Vande Gujarat TV, which has a reach over the whole of Gujarat including Union Territories Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, covers education for Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools and is estimated to reach is over 15 million students.

In Jharkhand, the program is broadcasted along with the relay of the subjects for children from Class 6 to 12 every Thursday and Friday for 30 minutes through DD Jharkhand, which has a reach over Jharkhand and the neighbouring parts of Bihar.

In Rajasthan, the program is relayed through DD Rajasthan which has a wide reach and a National network potential to reach most Asian countries including UAE and parts of China relay program for children from Class 6 to 12 every Saturday for one hour which is divided into 2 slots. The program is relayed on DD Uttar Pradesh daily for 30 minutes which is also a National network channel and has a reach all over the country.I n addition to this, the TTT program is relayed through 'JIO TV App' in Haryana and Gujarat, which has a nationwide reach.

Commenting on the success of the initiative, Mr. Nagaraj Krishnan, Managing Director, Aparajitha Corporate Service Private Limited, said, "We are happy to share the positive steps taken by the education departments in Chhattisgarh and Haryana to reach out and enrich children with knowledge during this lockdown period. We have been given special permission to upload almost 28 program topics under the 'Social Science' School Curriculum. These topics go hand in hand with the Foundation's vision to ensure that by the time these students complete their schooling which currently is on off-school learning mode, they are also on track, at their own pace, to become well-rounded individuals, in addition to their academic achievements. TTT initiative has the potential to transform the life of a child. It imparts training for the right attitude and greater awareness about certain skills which when nurtured and developed will pave the way for building a strong social fabric to contribute to the nation's development. And since such a transformation process can be introduced in the formative years of the children, we felt the need to collaborate with the Government and bring this initiative into play. Currently, TTT is present in every household across Haryana, Chandigarh, and neighboring states."

TTT Initiative program is also available on YouTube and other social media platforms and has been predominant in Chandigarh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh and has recently commenced its operation in Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.

About Aparajitha

Incorporated in the year 2000, Aparajitha Corporate Services Private Limited is today India's No.1 Company for Compliance. With presence in all the states and union territories across the country, Aparajitha is well recognised as a Pan-India expert in dealing with the complexities of Labour Law and Industrial Law compliances. The company's 1,500 plus clientele ranges from Start-ups to Industrial Giants to Multinational Companies to reputed Corporate houses across industries, regions and segments. Aparajitha's cost-effective solutions are designed to address all the current and future compliance requirements of companies. The operations and services are guided by professionalism and principles that stem out from Aparajitha's core values and business ethics of integrity, trust, continuous learning and partnering progress. The company's goal is to build enduring long term relationships with their clients by partnering with them for mutual growth and benefit.

For further information contact:

Precious T. John

Concept PR

M: +91-73972-90700

[email protected]

SOURCE Aparajitha Corporate Services Private Limited