'Well knit solutions': Klüber Lubrication, a brand of Freudenberg at India ITME 2022

Speciality lubricants for higher productivity and lower maintenance costs!

NOIDA, India, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian textile industry is one of the oldest and most significant contributors to the country's economic engine. The industry comprises a wide variety of processes and machinery from spinning, knitting, weaving all the way to finishing. The growth and modernization of the industry has put a greater emphasis on higher productivity on manufacturers. And a key contributor to high performance of a textile equipment is choosing the right lubrication partner. To help the textile industry to achieve its goals, Klüber Lubrication has been providing many diverse solutions tailored to the industry's specific requirements. As each step in the textile industry calls for different lubricant characteristics, Klüber Lubrication has a solution that responds to each of these challenges – no matter in which part of the textile production process, Klüber Lubrication can offer matching solutions.

Photo caption from Left to Right: Mr. Akshay Rajeev, Marketing, Klüber Lubrication, Mr. Mohan Rajanna, Market Manager, Klüber Lubrication, Mr. Purushottam Kanadkhedkar, Sales - GIT Textile, Klüber Lubrication, Mr. Mandeep Makkar, Sales - GIT Textile, Klüber Lubrication, Mr. Sivasubramanian Venkatachalam, Sales - GIT Textile, Klüber Lubrication, Ms. Sudha P, Marketing, Klüber Lubrication, Mr. Kinshuk Pandey, Sales - GIT Textile, Klüber Lubrication

Lubrication challenges in the textile industry and Klüber's tailor-made solutions

Textile industry operating conditions require tough equipment. External factors such as humidity and extreme temperature variations also play a role. Maintenance is an arduous task and is therefore carried out only at long intervals in many cases. Selecting the right lubricant is therefore paramount – for the initial lubrication of a component as well as for relubrication during operation. Lubrication requirements vary from machine to machine and from production step to production step. The loads, speeds and vibrations to which bearings, chains and gear wheels are exposed are often very high.

Mr. Hitendra Bhargava, CEO & Regional Management Board Member Asia Pacific, Klüber Lubrication said, "Klüber prides itself on its lubricant pharmacy philosophy – meaning we understand every lubricant application in-depth and develop a custom made solution specific for the application. After all, it is the lubricant that is responsible for ensuring the reliable operation of each machine element. The lubricants used are expected to offer reliable performance over a long service life and a wide temperature range as well as good resistance to loads. For the operators, these characteristics mean long relubrication intervals for greases and long lubricant life for oils. As an expert for speciality lubricants, Klüber Lubrication cooperates closely with the original equipment manufacturers of major textile machine components to push the limits of what can be technically achieved even further: longer service intervals, longer component life and more reliable operation."

Energy efficient lubricants for textile machinery

With the goal of making a significant contribution to sustainability in textile production, Klüber Lubrication developed synthetic gear oils with properties matched to a textile machine's requirements. Our synthetic gear oil increased productivity by 150 percent and, as a result, maintenance intervals were extended from 8,000 to 20,000 hours. The result:

a considerably lower consumption of resources

efficient and reduced amount of material used

less waste

increased occupational safety due to lower lubricant consumption

higher cost effectiveness for the operator

By using the optimal lubricant for the task, sustainability and performance can go hand-in-hand.

Preventive maintenance through lubricant analysis

The experts from Klüber Lubrication will also be presenting a wide range of services in the field of speciality lubrication, with lubricant condition analysis being one of them right here in India at their test facility in Mysore. Availability is a key factor for operators of textile machinery. Lubricant analysis can provide information that helps to detect any potential issues with the lubricant itself and more importantly with the component. This knowledge when received in time, massively reduces the failure risk of expensive components and thereby optimizes availability.

Contributing to a Sustainable Future

By 2045, Freudenberg intends to become a climate-neutral company. An initial target is to achieve a 25 percent reduction in specific CO2 emissions per million euros of sales by 2025 compared with 2020. With this aim in mind, the company is pursuing a strategy based on energy-saving, electrification, the purchase and generation of green power, and the offsetting of CO2 emissions. One example is their Power Purchase Agreement in collaboration with Volkswagen and power producer RWE, covering the supply of 172 MW of solar electricity from Tramm-Göthen, home to Germany's largest photovoltaic park.

Klüber Lubrication's efforts towards Sustainability have been recognized by being awarded a Gold medal by EcoVadis Sustainability rating. Founded in 2007, EcoVadis is the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 90,000+ rated companies. Closer to home, the theme continues at Klüber Lubrication India's manufacturing plant in Mysore. The latest proof: solar panels on the plant's roof. With 300 sunny days in Mysore, our photovoltaic system will reduce smog-causing NO x emissions by 3.5 tons, SO x emissions, which could result in acid rains, by 3.2 tons and also decrease asthma-causing particulates by 0.2 tons. In addition, the project will reduce CO₂ emissions by roughly 1,110 tons, which would is equivalent to more than 88,000 trees.

About Klüber Lubrication

Klüber Lubrication is one of the world's leading manufacturers of speciality lubricants, offering high-end tribological solutions to virtually all industries and markets worldwide. Most products are developed and made to specific customer requirements. During its more than 90 years of existence, Klüber Lubrication has provided high-quality lubricants, thorough consultation and extensive services, which has earned it an excellent reputation in the market. The company holds all common industrial certifications and operates a test bay hardly rivalled in the lubricants industry.

Klüber Lubrication, set up as a retail company for mineral oil products in Munich in 1929, is today part of Freudenberg Chemical Specialities SE & Co. KG, a Business Group of the Freudenberg Group, Weinheim. Klüber Lubrication has about 2.000 employees in more than 30 countries.

For further information, please click http://www.klueber.com

About Freudenberg Chemical Specialities

Freudenberg Chemical Specialities Munich, was founded in 2004 as a new Business Group within the Freudenberg Group, Weinheim, Germany, a family-owned, diversified technology company with a history of more than 160 years. Freudenberg Chemical Specialities has a lean, market-oriented organisation with Management Board and Corporate Functions. Its objective is to promote innovation potentials in its field of activities and to expand world-wide market leadership in special lubricants and release agents. The Business Group includes five largely independent divisions which are active in more than 50 countries: Klüber Lubrication, Chem-Trend, SurTec, Capol and OKS.

About Freudenberg in India

Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group has 15 production sites around India and employs around 3,000 people at 50 locations.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1965137/Kluber_Lubrication.jpg

SOURCE Klüber Lubrication