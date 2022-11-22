1,4-Butanediol Market Global Key Players, Demands, Sales, Growth rate, Size, Share and Forecast to 2027 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High demand from automotive industry and shift in consumer preference toward eco-friendly plastic products is driving the demand for 1,4-Butanediol market.

The global 1,4-Butanediol market size is estimated to be USD 7.3 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.5%. The growing awareness regarding recyclable products, and their benefits related to the environment is one the primary factors driving market growth. Moreover, factors like growing demand from the automotive industry, and high demand from the textile sector are also contributing toward the market growth of 1,4-Butanediol.

'THF is estimated to lead the 1,4-Butanediol market, by application in terms of value during the forecast period'

By application, THF is estimated to be the largest segment in BDO market in 2021. Tetrahydrofuran (THF) is broadly used as an intermediate raw material or as a solvent in applications that include, PTMEG, PVC, pharmaceuticals, magnetic tapes, adhesives, paints and coatings, amongst others. It is largely used in the textile industry. With increasing demand for special purpose textiles from all over the world, the demand for Tetrahydrofuran (THF) is expected to rise during the forecast period. This in turn, is propelling market growth for BDO.

'Bio based BDO is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in BDO market, by type'

By type, bio based BDO is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of 1,4-Butanediol market during the forecast period. The usage of bio based BDO is getting higher due to environmental regulations. The rising government regulations regarding the ban on conventional plastics and global warming initiatives are expected to drive the demand for bio based 1,4-Butanediol across the world.

'Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market for 1,4-Butanediol during the forecast period, in terms of value'

Asia Pacific is projected to be largest market for BDO during the forecast period. The usage of BDO is increasing extensively in the automotive industry. With growing utilization of BDO, particularly in electric vehicle developments, most of the players are expanding their production capacities of 1,4-Butanediol. This is considered as a major driving factor for BDO market.

Profile break-up of primary participants for the report:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 15%

Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 15% By Designation: C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 30%, Others – 45%

C-level Executives – 25%, Directors – 30%, Others – 45% By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, RoW – 10%

The BDO market report is dominated by, such BASF SE (Germany), DCC (Taiwan), Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre Co., Ltd. (China), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), and Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co., Ltd. (China).

Research Coverage:

The report defines, segments, and projects the 1,4-Butanediol market based on technology, type, application, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as new product launches, expansions, and partnerships undertaken by them in the market.

