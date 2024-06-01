1 out of every 2 Indian consumers consider Hygiene and assurance of no adulteration while purchasing Milk - Godrej Jersey's Milk Report

MUMBAI, India, June 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creamline Dairy Products Limited (CDPL), a subsidiary of India's largest and diversified agribusiness, Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL), recently released a milk report. Titled 'Bottoms Up…India Says Cheers to Milk,' it captures consumer's views on the consumption and preference for milk and milk based products.

Bhupendra Suri, CEO, Godrej Jersey and his team at the launch of Godrej My Farm

The milk report highlighted that 55 percent of consumers believe that unbranded milk is unhygienic for consumption. Additionally, with 70 percent of consumers willing to pay premium for high-quality and safe milk, the report reiterated the growing demand for pure and safe dairy products among consumers.

Commenting on the findings, Bhupendra Suri, CEO, Godrej Jersey, said, "Today, Indian consumers are very conscious of their health and strive to choose the best for themselves and their families. The same was also resonated in the findings of the report with 1 out of every 2 consumers considering hygienic sourcing, processing, and packaging in addition to the assurance of no adulteration while purchasing the milk."

Leading to the World Milk Day, the report was released on the sidelines of CDPL's new product launch – Godrej My Farm Milk, a premium milk straight from Godrej's farm to consumers' doorsteps. With Godrej My Farm Milk being directly sourced from Godrej's own farm, pasteurized, and packaged using cutting-edge technology, it ensures that milk is fresh with its natural flavor and nutritional value intact. To be available only in Hyderabad, the entire process is automated thereby making Godrej My Farm a zero human touch milk having its own supply chain starting from feed to breed.

Priced at INR 50 for 500 ML, Godrej My Farm is currently available across 70+ modern trade stores and also on the leading quick-commerce channels like Zepto, MilkBasket, BB Daily, and FTH Daily. The company aims to be present across 500+ modern trade stores & all quickly commerce chains in the city of Hyderabad by year-end.

Commissioned by Godrej Jersey, the research was conducted by YouGov across the cities of Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Pune.

About Godrej Agrovet

Godrej Agrovet Limited (GAVL) is a diversified, Research & Development focused food and agri-business conglomerate, dedicated to improving the productivity of Indian farmers by innovating products and services that sustainably increase crop and livestock yields. GAVL holds leading market positions in the different businesses it operates - Animal Feed, Crop Protection, Oil Palm, Dairy, Poultry and Processed Foods. GAVL has a pan India presence with sales of over a million tons annually of high-quality animal feed. Our teams have worked closely with Indian farmers to develop large Oil Palm Plantations, which is helping in bridging the demand and supply gap of edible oil in India. In the crop protection segment, the Company has strong presence in the B2B segment through its subsidiary Astec Lifesciences and through its extensive distribution, network pan-India delivers innovative agrochemical offerings catering to the entire crop life cycles. In Dairy, Poultry, and Processed Foods, the company operates through its subsidiaries Creamline Dairy Products Limited and Godrej Tyson Foods Limited. Apart from this, GAVL also has a joint venture with the ACI group of Bangladesh for animal feed business in Bangladesh.

For more information on the Company, please log on to www.godrejagrovet.com.

