11TH ANNUAL WINTERNATIONAL EMBASSY SHOWCASE DRAWS 8,000 GUESTS

68 Embassies Displayed Their Culture and Traditions at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, December 5, 2024 the 11th Annual Embassy Showcase, Winternational, presented by World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC), gathered 68 embassies and cultural organizations and drew 8,000 guests to celebrate international culture, travel, tourism, and trade.

Opening ceremony of the 11th Annual Winternational Embassy Showcase at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, D.C.

"Winternational is a vibrant celebration of culture, diplomacy, and connection," said Allyson Browne McKithen, Executive Director of World Trade Center Washington, DC, Vice President of International Programs for TCMA, and the event's founder. "With over 8,000 attendees and 68 embassies and cultural organizations represented, this year's event showcased the power of global collaboration and the impact of cultural exchange to bring people together. Only possible in Washington, it provides a unique opportunity to explore the rich of traditions from around the world while fostering deeper understanding and relationships across nations. Winternational serves as a reminder that through shared experiences, we can build lasting bridges that connect us all."

During the opening ceremony, over 20 ambassadors joined Secretary of State of the District of Columbia, Kimberly A. Bassett, on stage, as she delivered Mayor Muriel Bowser's proclamation declaring it "Winternational Day" in Washington, D.C. The ceremony also included remarks from John P. Drew, President and CEO of TCMA; H. E. Mohamed Siad Doualeh, Ambassador of Djibouti to the United States, on behalf of the Council of Arab Ambassadors; and Jonathan Arons, External Communications and Community Relations Manager for Giant Foods.

The daylong event transformed the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC) into a global marketplace, featuring interactive embassy displays of visual art, cuisine, handicrafts, and tourism. Guests enjoyed unique cultural experiences, including exhibitors in traditional dress like the elaborate carnival masks and costumes presented by Bolivia, or the high-energy performance stage programmed by the League of Arab States reflecting their regional heritage. Exhibitors also offered authentic handmade goods like jewelry from Honduras, colorful Agaseke baskets from Rwanda, beaded accessories and patterned textiles from Guatemala, Ñandutí lace art from Paraguay, Gulnor silk embroidery from Uzbekistan, and beloved Lele dolls from Mexico. Attendees sampled and purchased delicacies such as rum cakes and beef patties from Jamaica, truffles from Saudi Arabia, caviar from Azerbaijan, honey from Costa Rica, and international beverages, condiments and spices from the Giant Food pop-up market.

Participating embassies included the African Union Mission, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Bahrain, Bolivia, Cameroon, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Côte d'Ivoire, Ecuador, Egypt, Eritrea, European Union, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, the Ibero-American Cultural Association, Indonesia, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kandahar Treasure, Kenya, Kuwait, League of Arab States, Lebanon, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mauritania, Mexico, Moldova, Morocco, Myanmar, Nigeria, Oman, Organization of American States, Pakistan, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Türkiye, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Yemen, and Zimbabwe.

"Each year, Winternational continues to grow and thrive, welcoming more countries, exhibitors, and visitors," said John P. Drew, President and CEO of TCMA (A Drew Company) the exclusive manager of RRB/ITC. "This annual showcase has become a cornerstone event for international diplomacy in Washington, providing a unique platform for cultural exchange, trade, and tourism promotion. This year, we're proud to have many sister world trade centers join us, further strengthening our network and mission of making the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center a destination for global commerce and cultural dialogue."

Winternational was made possible with support from Presenting Sponsors: World Trade Center Washington, DC, Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center and TCMA; Platinum Sponsors: Giant Food and the League of Arab States; Gold Sponsors: World Trade Centers Arkansas, Baltimore, Boston, Delaware, Denver, Dublin, Kansas City, Kentucky, Philadelphia, and Savannah; Silver Sponsors: 80M Signs, Black Professionals in International Affairs and Ibero-American Cultural Association; and Media Sponsors: Tiempo Latino and The Washington Diplomat.

The continued success of the Embassy Showcase, particularly following its return from a four-year post-pandemic hiatus, highlights its importance as a signature event on Washington's diplomatic and cultural calendar, bringing together diverse voices from around the world to celebrate shared values and traditions.

About Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC)

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center is a dynamic hub for government, business, culture and community, in the heart of the nation's capital. As the first and only federal building dedicated to both public and private use, the RRB/ITC is the official World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC), and a premier conference and event venue with executive office space, attractions, dining, retail, parking, and community activities.

World Trade Center Washington, DC (WTCDC) is part of World Trade Centers Association, a worldwide network of over 320 business centers, professionals, and organizations, across 90 countries, accelerating business growth and prosperity, and strengthening the global community. WTCDC oversees the international trade and cultural mission of the RRB/ITC to provide a platform for building connections, fostering diplomacy and advancing a more prosperous U.S. and global economy. RRB/ITC is exclusively managed by TCMA (A Drew Company) in collaboration with the U.S. General Services Administration. Visit www.rrbitc.com or follow @ReaganITCDC.

TCMA (A Drew Company)

Trade Center Management Associates (TCMA) is the exclusive manager of Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (RRB/ITC). TCMA's team specializes in International Trade Services, Real Estate Management and Hospitality. For more information, visit www.drewcompany.com.

