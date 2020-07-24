15,000+ art sold by young Indian artist Dhanraj Shelke

From a very young age, Artist Dhanraj Shelke started painting, and as he grew, he acquired maximum knowledge in the field of art. Dhanraj completed his Masters in Business Administration as well as his art education from Kolhapur. Growing up, he came across many master painters, but he did not know what to do after his art education in this modern digital age. After years of hard work and perseverance, Dhanraj created his own blueprint, which landed him in 'the world's top inspirational modern artists' (by London magazine) and got him featured at 'Tokyo International Art Fair', and many other prestigious galleries and awards.

www.dhanrajshelkeart.com is one of the top 80 artist sites in world backed by @dhanrajshelkeart on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter etc with a total 50k plus followers. He has a team of 80 artists pan India with operations in graphics, fine art, art decor, corporate gifting, 3D printing, art tenders, art merchandising etc, making him one of the top art selling artists in India and as well as proud winner of many awards. Many prestigious art collector's like BMW, Mercedes Benz, Grand Hyatt, government organizations, Hollywood, Bollywood personalities like Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, etc. own a piece of art created by Dhanraj Shelke.

