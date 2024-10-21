1800 and Orry Celebrate Diwali in Style at Koi Bar, Mumbai

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Diwali season, 1800 partnered with the charismatic Orry, one of India's most celebrated influencers to host an unforgettable evening of festivities at Koi Bar, St. Regis, Mumbai. The exclusive event brought together Bollywood celebrities such as – Kim Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Natasha Stankovic, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Mandana Karimi, Samiksha Pednekar, Uorfi Javed, influencers, and brand enthusiasts for a night of joy, tradition, and exceptional spirits.

1800 and Orry Celebrate Diwali in Style at Koi Bar 1800 Diwali Party

As guests arrived dressed in their finest ethnic outfits to the best Diwali-themed party expertly crafted. The atmosphere was exciting, and everyone was drawn in by Orry's infectious energy and charm.

The 1800 cocktails flowed freely throughout the evening, adding to the festivities. The crowd was awed by Orry's energy, which set the mood for a night of happiness and friendship.

"Diwali is all about celebrating love and light and what a great experience it was. Completely felt like an 18 year old at the 1800 party," said Orry. "1800's commitment to quality perfectly aligns with mine. Looking forward to more such unforgettable nights."

The evening's success was a reflection of the joy and connection that 1800 and Orry bring to their events. As the night drew to a close, guests departed with full hearts and memories to cherish, already looking forward to the next celebration.

About 1800

1800 Tequila is the world's most awarded tequila. With over 200 years of quality and tradition, 1800 is the original super-premium tequila. 1800 Tequila is imported and marketed by Monika Alcobev Limited in India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535614/1800_and_Orry.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2535613/1800_Diwali_Party.jpg