AHMEDABAD, India, Jan. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th Convocation of CEPT University was held on January 20, 2024. In this convocation, 572 students received their degrees; 2 students were awarded the Doctor of Philosophy Degree, 3 students their Master of Philosophy degree, 356 students their postgraduate degrees and 211 students their undergraduate degrees. 63 meritorious students received University Awards of Proficiency.

Students at the 18th Convocation Ceremony of CEPT University Ahmedabad

CEPT University also, for the first time, bestowed two Honorary Doctorates. Alain Bertaud was bestowed with a Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in Urban Planning and Christopher Benninger bestowed with a Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) in Architecture.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Bimal Patel, President of CEPT University, gave an account of the eleven and half years of his term as CEPT President, and also welcomed the incoming President Prof Barjor Mehta.

The proceedings of the convocation were streamed live on YouTube, and can be viewed by following the link: https://youtube.com/live/YljwqEVHKBY?feature=share

About CEPT University

CEPT University focuses on understanding, designing, planning, constructing, and managing human habitats. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals and its research programs deepen understanding of human settlements. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to further the goal of making habitats more livable. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to improve the impact of habitat professions in enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities. The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University has been recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has many ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top ranked universities across the world.

About CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF)

CEPT Research and Development Foundation (CRDF) is the research and advisory arm of CEPT University. CEPT University has created a vibrant environment of interdisciplinary collaboration and innovation focused on issues concerning human habitats. Through CRDF, University engages actively in research projects, advisory assignments and capacity building initiatives aimed at solving critical problems in the built environment and improving people's quality of life in towns and cities. Through these research and consulting pursuits, our faculty members make available their academic knowledge and professional expertise to external stakeholders including the government, public sector organisations, NGOs, communities, and businesses.

