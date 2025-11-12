2 Days to Go: Crypto Content Creator Campus Launches Kaito-Powered Mindshare Leaderboard to Celebrate the Voices Shaping Web3 Conversations

LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) has partnered with Kaito, the AI-powered crypto intelligence platform, to launch the CCCC Mindshare Leaderboard — a first-of-its-kind ranking that measures real-time influence and engagement across the crypto content space.

Accessible here: https://yaps.kaito.ai/cccc

Running from now until November 21, the Kaito Mindshare Leaderboard will reward the creators, KOLs, and communities driving meaningful conversations around #CCCCampus and #CCCCLisbon2025. With $5,000 in rewards and a chance to win a special prize, the leaderboard aims to amplify the voices shaping the future of crypto storytelling.

Rewarding Real Influence, Not Volume

The Kaito-powered system ranks participants based on the authenticity and impact of their content, rather than follower count or posting frequency. Engagement from credible and recognized voices boosts scores, allowing both established and emerging creators to gain visibility through meaningful contributions.

During the CCCC event, the leaderboard will continue updating in real time, with Mindshare Scores integrated into the final judging process — ensuring that both on-site performance and online influence are fairly represented.

"Kaito's Mindshare analytics introduce a new way to quantify influence and celebrate authentic participation," said a CCCC spokesperson. "We're highlighting the creators who truly shape narratives across the Web3 space."

Spotlighting Global Crypto Creators at CCCC Lisbon

The Lisbon event will feature leading voices from the global crypto community, including Waqar Zaka, Coin Bureau, Davinci Jeremie, MMCrypto, Carl Runefelt (The Moon), Ran Neuner, Tasso Lago, TradingLab, Fefe Demeny, Daviddtech, and European Kid, alongside a new generation of rising content creators.

Event Details:

Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Dates: November 14–16, 2025

Tickets & Info: https://www.cccc.buzz/en/lisbon

Join the conversation: #CCCCLisbon

About Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC)

CCCC is a team of industry experts and visionaries committed to shaping the future of content creation within the Web3 and crypto sphere. Driven by a shared passion for creating a high-value community, we've curated a campus that promises an experience unlike any other. The CCCC 2025 will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, from November 14 to 16, 2025.

For more details about CCCC, please visit: https://www.cccc.buzz/

For inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

