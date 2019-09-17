2019 China Kids Expo, Asia's Flagship Trade Fair for All Baby Products, Unveil Future Market Trends and Innovative Products

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by China Toy & Juvenile Products Association (CTJPA), China Kids Expo (CKE) will take place from October 16-18, 2019 at Shanghai New International Expo Center. As Asia's Flagship B2B trade fair for baby products, CKE converge the latest innovative products, world-renowned brands, industry development trends and business professionals of all functions throughout the value chain. It is a one-stop sourcing platform for international buyers as well as an efficient gateway for international brands to tap into the prosperous China market.

The global baby products market is expected to maintain high growth rate in the coming years with China showing huge potential. Changing lifestyle as a result of rapid urbanization and growing middle-class population, particularly in developing countries, has encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented routine, making innovative baby items desirable, which fuels the industry development & growth. Moreover, rising consumer awareness and manufacturers' promotion about children's healthcare and safety are driving the market further.

As the world's largest production base, the Baby Product Manufacturing industry in China produces a wide range of products, such as baby carriages & furniture, ride-on, baby care, feeding, food, clothing, toys and other products. Emerging brands, trend-leading products and innovative retail mode from China are attracting world-wide attention. China has been and will keep playing an irreplaceable role in the global baby products industry.

CKE will bring together over 2400 exhibitors with 5000 brands exhibiting at an expanded space of 230,000 Sqm. They will feature baby carriages, car seats and furniture, ride-on, toys, clothing and baby care products, etc. It is expected to attract 100,000 visitors both domestic and international. As a highlight, the expo will also feature leading export-ready manufacturers from over 20 major production regions across China, including Dongguan (all baby products), Pinghu (baby carriages), Pingxiang (ride-on products), Ningbo (car seats), etc. At the seminars, forums and events, new products will be released and industry experts will come together to share industry insights and interpret the future development trends.

During the same period, China Toy Expo, China Preschool Expo and China Licensing Expo will be co-located. This is a must attend event for anyone who wants to source from China and understand industrial trend and innovative products.

SOURCE China Toy & Juvenile Products Association