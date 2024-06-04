2024-05: HH Global supports Earth Day 2024 with global sustainability initiative

LONDON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day is celebrated each year on 22 April - a global initiative dedicated to environmental protection and raising awareness about pressing ecological challenges. The day serves as a platform for promoting sustainable practices and encouraging individuals and communities to come together and take action for the well-being of the planet.

This year, we at HH Global reaffirmed our unwavering commitment to environmental protection by launching an impactful internal initiative supporting vital ecological projects around the world.

Empowering change through sustainability

While our dedication to protecting the planet and serving our communities goes beyond just Earth Day, this year, we were excited to mark the occasion by sharing the incredible impact of our recent internal initiative dedicated to supporting environmental projects worldwide. This initiative wasn't just a campaign for us; it was a pledge to create real change. Our dedication to nurture the planet is rooted in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), with our Earth Day campaign being the first global initiative to support our new goal, UNSDG 15 - Life on Land.

Small actions, big impact

We believe in the power of collective action and understand that even small actions can have a big impact. In support of Earth Day 2024, we elevated our commitment to sustainability with an initiative that empowered our colleagues to make a real difference.

Powered by Pinwheel, an engagement platform supporting the Earth's most impactful climate and biodiversity projects, each colleague was allocated $10 to donate to one of four carefully chosen projects in their region. Individually $10 may seem like a small amount, but with the collective efforts of our 4,500 colleagues worldwide, we supported a total of 12 impactful projects across the globe. From plastic recovery and recycling to turtle hatchling protection. Renewable energy cooking equipment to forest ecosystem restoration, each project addressed environmental challenges unique to their locality, and our colleagues decided the level of support each one received.

Global impact and colleague engagement

The campaign's success is reflected in the enthusiastic participation and additional personal contributions from our colleagues. Beyond the allocated funds, many employees pledged to adopt sustainable practices into their daily lives, from reducing plastic use to composting food waste. This initiative demonstrated the power of collective action, proving that small contributions can lead to significant environmental benefits.

Our colleagues stated:

"Being part of the Earth Day initiative opened my eyes to the profound impact of small actions on larger environmental goals. Knowing that the initiative supports projects which align to my own values, like turtle hatching protection, felt truly meaningful. It's not just about words; it's about real actions that collectively make a difference."

Jamie Mishich - Sales Enablement Specialist - NAM

"The Earth Day initiative made me think about the actions I can take personally. I have recently volunteered at my local nature reserve to support plastic/litter collection and tree planting. Since joining HH Global four years ago, it has been clear that sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. The Earth Day initiative has elevated this to the next level, not just with financial support, but also in terms of education and awareness."

Darren Jackson – Strategic Change + Transformation Director – EMEA

"Participating in the Earth Day initiative really highlighted HH Global's commitment to sustainability for me. It made me feel proud to be part of a company that values environmental responsibility and takes concrete actions to make a difference. Seeing how my efforts, along with those of others, add up to create positive change has been truly inspiring. The initiative has strengthened my belief that each of us plays a vital role in preserving our planet for generations to come."

Stalley Dalmeida – Campaign Administrator - APAC

Looking ahead

As we celebrate the success of this initiative, we are reminded that collectively, small actions can have a big impact in addressing the challenges facing our planet. We are immensely proud of the contributions made by our colleagues and are inspired by the impact we have been able to achieve together. HH Global continues to prioritize the well-being of our planet, and our commitment to creating a brighter, more sustainable future is stronger than ever.

