2024 BRICS Young Leaders Forum held in Russia

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 25, the 2024 BRICS Young Leaders Forum took place in Kazan, Russia. The event was a gathering of officials, media representatives, experts, and opinion leaders from China and Russia, alongside global young participants from BRICS countries.

A Brazilian youth’s perspective: BRICS aims to pull down economic barriers, and young people should seize this.#BRICSYOUTHTALK Young Indians know it is them who will inherit the world’s problems and that it is them who will need to come up with solutions. All BRICS nations will work together for a better future for all. #BRICSYOUTHTALK

The forum centered around the theme of "New Opportunities for a Shared Future", with a focus on exploring how young individuals can actively participate in and benefit from the cooperation within the BRICS framework. It highlighted the significance of youth collaboration in enhancing mutual understanding and promoting cultural exchanges among countries.

China Daily and the Chinese Embassy in Russia co-hosted the event, which was organized by 21st Century Media and Education in partnership with Kazan Federal University. The Interregional Association for International Cooperation and the Confucius Institute at Kazan Federal University provided additional support for the forum.

At the event, 21st Century Media and Education signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with Tatar-inform and Kazan Federal University. Furthermore, young representatives endorsed the "BRICS Youth Cooperation and Development Initiative", which advocates for open-mindedness and collaboration, encouraging youth from BRICS nations to seize opportunities, tackle challenges, and foster a culture of continuous innovation.

The event organizers stressed that the BRICS youth play important roles as both beneficiaries and contributors. Additionally, the forum strives to cultivate relationships, inspire fresh perspectives, and instill a sense of responsibility among the younger generation.

The young participants saw the forum as a global platform for dialogue among BRICS youth. They believed that youth, recognized as the driving force behind future progress, are able to expand global perspectives and boost competitiveness through shared learning.

During the event, young representatives from BRICS nations engaged in direct conversations, discussing opportunities and collaborations within the BRICS framework. They encouraged young people to strengthen cultural exchanges, mutual understanding, and collaborative efforts toward a shared future for humanity.

Moreover, during a roundtable discussion, young representatives from BRICS countries exchanged experiences and perspectives on the educational, personal, and career opportunities arising from BRICS collaboration.

The event will receive extensive coverage on China Daily's media platform, local Russian media, international media outlets, and global social media channels. China Daily's programme Youth Power will also launch a special program in collaboration with local media to engage a global youth audience, fostering cross-cultural exchange among individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516815/BRICSYOUTHTALK.mp4

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2516816/BRICSYOUTHTALK.mp4