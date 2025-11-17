2025 World Trade Centers Association Member Forum Advances Private Sector's Role in Strengthening Global Business Ties

WTCA members gathered to engage in cross-generational dialogue, trade-centered networking and global-first business growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®), an international trade organization connecting more than 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries and territories, held its 2025 WTCA Member Forum from October 27-29. The three-day virtual event brought together 280 registrants, representing 105 WTC businesses across 43 countries and territories.

Under the theme "Empowering Emerging Voices," this year's event highlighted WTCA's rising leaders and the experienced voices who guide, mentor and empower international trade collaboration. Sessions, panel discussions, and interactive workshops offered actionable tools for navigating a changing international landscape, reflecting WTCA's commitment to promoting free and fair trade, open markets and healthy competition.

Highlights from this year's Member Forum included a "Mentor-Mentee Match Up" session, where experienced leaders shared their insights and expertise with emerging voices within the network, as well as "The State of Global Trade and Investment" with Michael Blanga-Gubbay, Research Economist, World Trade Organization (WTO); "Networking with a Purpose" with Melinda Emerson, President, SmallBizLady Enterprises; "Digital Literacy for Trade Pros: Smart Tools, Big Impact" with Krishna Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO, GreenPepper AI; and "Cross-Cultural Communication in a Global Network" with Tamir Maharaj, Trade Advisor, WTC Winnipeg.

"Our members' dedication and collaboration in navigating rapidly shifting trade times has been remarkable. The energy and support that they offer one another demonstrate the strength and adaptability of our network. It is inspiring to see how WTCA continues to evolve and help members succeed in an ever-shifting global trade landscape," said John E. Drew, WTCA Chair, Board of Directors. "At its core, WTCA's mission is to empower WTC locations with the tools and connections they need to support the businesses they serve. By strengthening our members, we strengthen the businesses and communities navigating today's complex geopolitical and trade realities, ultimately fulfilling our purpose of 'Connecting Businesses, Globally,' for shared growth and resilience."

This year's Forum also introduced the WTCA Visionary Awards, recognizing the groundbreaking projects of WTC businesses and their affiliated companies. This prestigious program highlights innovation, impact, and leadership within the WTCA network, providing businesses an opportunity to gain recognition and elevate their profile on a global stage. Through the Visionary Awards, WTC businesses and their affiliates can showcase their achievements and strengthen their presence within the international WTCA community.

"The 2025 Member Forum provided a valuable space for members to learn, share insights and discuss global trade trends," said Crystal Edn, WTCA Executive Director-Member Services. "We have already heard that participants gained actionable takeaways from sessions on cross-cultural collaboration. We look forward to continuing these productive, transcontinental conversations at the 56th Annual WTCA Global Business Forum in Philadelphia."

The 2025 WTCA Member Forum marked the official countdown to the highly anticipated 56th Annual WTCA Global Business Forum (GBF), which will be hosted April 19-22, 2026, in the United States by WTC Greater Philadelphia in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"As we look toward the 2026 WTCA GBF, our focus is on honoring our shared traditions while advancing the innovation and collaboration that define the WTCA network today. Philadelphia is proud to host and invite our global partners to join us as we highlight the leadership, ideas and connections shaping the future of international business," said Thomas Young, President and CEO of WTC Greater Philadelphia.

For more information about the 2026 WTCA Global Business Forum, please click here.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

Chanelle Dimalanta

Phone: +1 212 432 2644

Email: [email protected]

Violet PR

Kate Traina

Phone: +1 908 967 2117

Email: [email protected]

About World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in nearly 100 countries and territories. As the owner of the "World Trade Center" and "WTC" trademarks, WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for members to use in conjunction with their independently owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its members, the goal of WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe, creating an ecosystem built around commerce, community and connection. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2517010/World_Trade_Centers_Association_Logo.jpg