2026 Taiwan Foxconn Ladies Golf Tournament Returns With New Branding, Record US$2 Million Purse, Japan Tour

TAIPEI, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) and the Japan Ladies Professional Golfers' Association are thrilled to announce the "2026 Taiwan Foxconn Ladies Golf Tournament" on the official circuit of JLPGA for this year, bringing Asia's most lucrative women's golf tour to Taiwan for the first time in nearly half a century and an elite line-up of athletes vying for a record US$2 million purse.

Stepping up the game, the competition – re-branded from Foxconn TLPGA Players Championship of the past two years – will see the return of title sponsor Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technological solutions provider, and special sponsor for the first time, Japanese technology powerhouse SoftBank Corp.

Producing topflight golfers, including Hisako Higuchi and Ai Miyazato, the JLPGA was a sweet spot for Taiwan's own golf legend Ai-yu Tu, who once swept 71 championships and was a 7x money-title winner on the JLPGA Tour, accumulating over 110 wins in her career and inducted into the Japanese Golf Hall of Fame. Ms Tu is a special advisor for the 2026 Taiwan Foxconn Ladies Golf Tournament.

TLPGA Chairwoman Huang Pi-hsun said: "Ms Tu's glorious achievements on the JLPGA Tour have been a source of pride for Taiwan. I am grateful for Foxconn's support, which has allowed this dream tour to return to Taiwan after 48 years, giving young players a stage to challenge the world."

JLPGA Vice President Takako Matsuo said: "Over the past two years, we have witnessed TLPGA and Foxconn successfully taking the game to an elite playing level. As one of Asia's flagship tournaments this year, we very much look forward to bringing Japanese players to Taiwan in March for high-level competition."

The total purse is the second-highest in the JLPGA Tour for 2026 and another record for the Foxconn-sponsored tournament since it was inaugurated in 2024. Originally established as a players championship, the competition has set itself apart with its exceptional ranking points, substantial prize money, and elite sportsmanship.

The 2026 Taiwan Foxconn Ladies Golf Tournament will be held March 12-15 at the Orient Golf & Country Club in Taoyuan. Follow the action and stay updated through the tournament's official Facebook and on Foxconn's official Instagram.

