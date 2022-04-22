22,500 kg of plastic diverted from the ocean by Kimberly-Clark India to build sustainable homes

Kimberly-Clark India has been at the forefront of driving meaningful change through circular solutions, and 'Project घर' is yet another step in this direction. Over the course of a year, the initiative has aided the diversion of 22,500 kg of multi-layered and low-density polyethylene from the ocean by using innovative and ethical methods of recycling plastic, producing nearly zero waste, and further empowering 300 beneficiaries at the bottom of the waste management value chain to secure greater income.

"The success of Project घर and the learnings gathered along the way have only strengthened our resolve to develop a circular economy and a more sustainable future. Through our partnership with Plastics for Change Foundation, we have been able to adopt innovative solutions to tackle the growing environmental and societal concerns, while delivering on our global sustainability vision to advance the well-being of underserved communities," said Mainak Dhar, Managing Director, Kimberly-Clark India on the completion of the project.

Andrew Almack, CEO, Plastics for Change said, "In the last one year, through Project घर, we have been able to create better and safer livelihoods for the waste collector community in Hubli. We are extremely proud to have collaborated with Kimberly-Clark India, who shares our commitment to improving the lives of the underserved while reducing the social and environmental impact of plastic waste."

As part of the project, the company has also collaborated with other channel partners including Ricron Panels to collect and convert non-recyclable plastic waste into sheets that are used as the building material for these houses, which the manufacturer reports to be lighter and more durable than cement sheets or ply and can resist wind speeds of up to 120 km/hour. Women from the community will now have access to safer sanitation facilities and children a secure space to study in.

Over the past years, Kimberly-Clark India has been making significant strides in supporting the development and maturation of environmental sustainability in the country. The company has piloted notable projects including the installation of solar panels at its Pune facility that has helped reduce carbon emissions by 2,400 tons per year through the generation of approximately 1,900,000 units of clean energy. Thus, accelerating its progress towards improving the company's collective environmental footprint.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fuelled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva, and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Plastics For Change Foundation

The Plastics For Change Foundation was set up with a vision to formalize the informal plastics recycling sector and provide a holistic intervention program for one of its key, yet most vulnerable, stakeholders - informal waste collectors. The foundation engages in sustainable and scalable interventions to deliver its programs and achieve lasting impact. Its services include financial inclusion, social inclusion, education, healthcare, nutrition, training & awareness, empowering women, recycling infrastructure, and low-cost shelter.

For more information, please contact:

Rashi Sharma,

Account Manager

Fleishman Hillard

Tel: +91-9920087297

Email: [email protected]

Photo 1: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802567/Project_1.jpg

Photo 2: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802568/Sustainable_Housing.jpg

Photo 3: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1802576/Project_2.jpg

SOURCE Kimberly Clark India