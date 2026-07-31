232 Aerospace Engineering Students of Chandigarh University complete industry training at ISRO, DRDO, HAL & other Aerospace Organisations

Chandigarh University Aerospace Engineering students secure Jobs in Space, Defence & Aviation Companies with a highest Package Rs 18 LPA

CHANDIGARH, India, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With Chandigarh University's Aerospace Engineering students gaining hands-on experience at leading space exploration, defense research and aerospace manufacturing organsiations including ISRO, DRDO and HAL, 48 students of Aerospace Engineering have secured jobs in the sector during the past three years with the highest package of Rs 18 LPA.

Some of the Aerospace Engineering Students who got placed during placement drive at Chandigarh University

Congratulating Aerospace Engineering students for securing jobs at leading organizations in the aerospace sector, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University, said, "Among the 34 national and international companies, top recruiters for Chandigarh University's aerospace engineering in 2024, 2025 and 2026 included Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Pratt & Whitney (India), Air India, Talisha Aerospace, Dhruva Space, Om Space Rocket and Exploration Pvt Ltd, Botlab Dynamics, Canadian Aviation Electronics (InterGlobe Aviation), FlytBase Labs and Green Aero Propulsion Pvt Ltd and Johnnette Technologies Pvt Ltd. These companies have hired CU students in emerging sectors including Aerospace Manufacturing, Aviation, Space Technology, Drone Technology, Robotics, AI and Engineering Solutions."

On CU's world-class academic model, Sandhu said, "Renowned for its internationally benchmarked, industry-aligned education and learner-centric academic model, Chandigarh University turns theory into action with its experiential learning through an integrated mix of industrial training, research internships, globally recognized certifications, international and national competitions and capstone projects. To prepare future-ready aerospace engineers, Chandigarh University's aerospace engineering program has two compulsory summer training sessions on-site, a six-month internship and international research exposure, along with the opportunities to attend international conferences and pathways to employment within the defence, aviation and core aerospace sectors. As part of these summer training sessions, Chandigarh University has facilitated internships for 232 of our aerospace engineering students at India's premier organisations in space technology, defense, aviation and research during the past three years."

He said, "These internships completed by 232 students spanned across India's leading organisations in the field including Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), UR Rao Satellite Centre Bengaluru, Aeronautical Development Agency Bengaluru, National Aerospace Laboratories Bengaluru, Defense Research and Development Laboratory, Hyderabad, Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory Chandigarh, Hindustan Aeronautics limited (HAL) Bengaluru, National Atmospheric Research Laboratory, Andhra Pradesh, Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru and Tata Advanced Systems Limited."

Deepinder Singh Sandhu, said, "The comprehensive, industry-aligned curriculum of Chandigarh University's BE Aerospace Engineering program is globally benchmarked and covers industry-aligned topics, including aerodynamics, propulsion, avionics, spacecraft technology, aerospace structures, fluid mechanics and drone systems. This globally benchmarked curriculum gives emphasis on experiential learning, innovation and research. For giving CU students a solid foundation in aircraft engineering principles, our curriculum combines advanced theoretical coursework, comprehensive practical training, and hands-on projects to equip students for a wide range of aeronautical employment prospects. With a highly experienced faculty providing customized mentorship and guidance, CU's aerospace engineering students receive unrivaled support to thrive academically and professionally, preparing them for success in the quickly changing aerospace sector."

On specialisations offered in CU's Aerospace Engineering program, Sandhu said, "From Aerospace Propulsion to Aerospace Structures, Aerodynamics and Fluid Mechanics, Fluid Mechanics, Avionics Systems, Aircraft Maintenance and Airport Operations, Manufacturing and Production, Structural Dynamics and Aeroelasticity and Aerospace Materials, Chandigarh University's Aerospace Engineering program offers advanced specialisations for making students ready for diverse careers in the aerospace sector."

"CU's Aerospace Engineering program offers students hands-on exposure through advanced infrastructure, including a Cessna 172D Aircraft, MiG-21 Aircraft Engine, Subsonic Wind Tunnel, High-Speed Jet Facility and Aircraft Simulator. Our 'Centre for Advanced Simulation', using ANSYS and Flight Simulator Lab, provides immersive simulations, enabling students to master complex aerodynamics, propulsion and flight dynamics. CU students work in high-tech labs like the Aerodynamics Lab, Propulsion Lab, and Aeromodelling Lab, Aircraft Structures Lab where they design, test, and refine aerospace systems using industry-standard technologies. When it comes to Drone Technology, CU provides hands-on training in UAV design, assembly, flight testing, autonomous navigation, and real-world aerospace applications. Students gain practical experience through advanced laboratories, live projects, and research, preparing them for careers in the rapidly growing unmanned aviation industry. Through ISRO Outreach Programs sponsored by Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) and international collaborations, we provide global career opportunities, including Semester Abroad Programs and Global Internships with top aerospace organizations. This ecosystem enables students to design, build, test, and prototype complete aerospace systems and subsystems, preparing them for the global aerospace and defence sectors," he added.

On the state-of-art infrastructure, Sandhu said, "The Department of Aerospace Engineering at Chandigarh University is equipped with the finest infrastructure. The Kalpana Chawla Centre for Research in Space Science and Technology (KCCRSST) at Chandigarh University campus offers students access to cutting-edge technologies and real-world space exploration projects. This research-driven centre fosters innovation in space science, satellite technology and astrophysics through advanced simulations, experimental platforms and interdisciplinary research inspired by India's space legacy. Chandigarh University is among the first universities in India to operate a real-time ground station through this Center, enabling direct engagement with global satellite networks and space research activities."

Sandhu said, "Aerospace Engineering students at Chandigarh University also have access to the Satellite Monitoring System at the campus which is an advanced setup for real-time satellite tracking, data acquisition and signal analysis, empowering students to study orbital dynamics, communication systems and space mission operations hands-on."

"Chandigarh University also has a cutting-edge 'Drone Destination' lab for designing, building and testing unmanned aerial systems, integrating aerodynamics, avionics, sensors and autonomous technologies to support research, innovation and industry applications. CU's Aircraft Lab is a hands-on facility focused on aircraft structures, propulsion and flight mechanics, equipped with modern tools and testing systems to strengthen practical understanding of aeronautical engineering concepts. CU's Stargazing Observatory is a dedicated facility for astronomical observation, enabling students to explore celestial phenomena using advanced telescopes, imaging tools and data analysis techniques that deepen understanding of the universe and space science," he added.

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/