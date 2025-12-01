25 Years of Value Creation: Dun & Bradstreet Honors India's Top 500 Value Creators 2025

Dun & Bradstreet India

01 Dec, 2025, 13:21 IST

Celebrating visionary companies that transformed 5 Lakh Crore into 339 Lakh Crore, fueling India's growth story.

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dun & Bradstreet, a global leader in business decisioning data and analytics, proudly celebrated the 25th edition of its flagship initiative – India's Top 500 Value Creators at the annual summit held on 28th November 2025 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai. This milestone marks a quarter-century of recognizing companies that have consistently delivered exceptional value to stakeholders and shaped India's economic growth story.

Awardees for D&B India's Top 500 Value Creators Summit 2025
Since its inception in 1997, the Top 500 list has evolved into one of the most respected benchmarks of corporate excellence in India. Over the years, it has mirrored the transformation of India's corporate sector, from navigating the dot-com boom and global financial crisis to embracing GST reforms, digital transformation, and resilience during the pandemic.

About the Ranking

The 2025 edition of India's Top 500 Value Creators is based on a comprehensive evaluation of over 5,000 listed companies across more than 25 parameters, going beyond traditional financial metrics to assess both market value and intrinsic value. These 500 companies collectively represent the pillars of India's corporate ecosystem, driving innovation, growth, and long-term value creation.

Key Highlights of India's Top 500 Value Creators:

  • Together, these companies account for 82% of the total market capitalization of the BSE, with a combined value of 339 lakh crore as of March 2025.
  • Since 1997, their combined market value has grown 68-fold, from ₹5 lakh crore to ₹339 lakh crore.
  • Over the last five years, they delivered an average Total Shareholder Return (TSR) of 268.2%, outperforming the NSE 50 Benchmark (152.1%).
  • Revenue surged by 74% and net profits by 127% between FY21 and FY25.
  • Spanning 58 sectors, these companies contribute significantly to India's GDP and economic resilience.

Avinash Gupta, Managing Director & CEO – India, Dun & Bradstreet, said "As we celebrate 25 years of India's Top 500 Value Creators, we reflect on a journey that has seen India's corporate sector navigate unprecedented challenges and seize remarkable opportunities. What sets these companies apart is their ability to adapt, innovate, and lead with purpose. They have not only created shareholder value but have also contributed significantly to India's socio-economic progress. Looking ahead, the next 25 years promise to be even more transformative driven by sustainability, digital innovation, and inclusive growth. Dun & Bradstreet India remains committed to being a trusted partner in this growth story, empowering businesses with data, AI-driven insights, and advanced analytics to thrive in a rapidly evolving world."

The list of 2025 Award Winners is given below:

Sr. No.

Award Categories

Winners

1

Agro Chemicals

PI Industries Limited

2

Alcoholic Beverages

United Spirits Limited

3

Auto Components

Tube Investments of India Limited

4

Automobile - Two/Three Wheelers

TVS Motor Company Limited

5

Automobiles

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

6

Banks

Bank of Maharashtra

7

Batteries

HBL Engineering Limited

8

Bearings

Schaeffler India Limited

9

Cement

Ambuja Cements Limited

10

Chemicals

Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited

11

Construction - Infrastructure Development

ITD Cementation India Limited

12

Consumer Durables & Appliances

Blue Star Limited

13

Defence

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

14

Diversified

ITC Limited

15

Electrical & Electronics

Polycab India Limited

16

Electrodes & Refractories

Vesuvius India Limited

17

Engineering Projects/ Capital Goods

Action Construction Equipment Limited

18

Fertilisers

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited

19

FIs / NBFCs / Financial Services

Shriram Finance Limited

20

FMCG

Marico Limited

21

Food and Beverages

Varun Beverages Limited

22

Gas - Processing, Transmission & Marketing

GAIL (India) Limited

23

Gems & Jewellery

Sky Gold and Diamonds Limited

24

Glass and Ceramics

Asahi India Glass Limited

25

Healthcare

Max Healthcare Institute Limited

26

Hotels

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

27

Insurance

SBI Life Insurance Company Limited

28

Iron & Steel

Jindal Stainless Limited

29

Media & Entertainment

Saregama India Limited

30

Mining - Metals & Minerals

Vedanta Limited

31

Non Ferrous & Precious Metals

Hindalco Industries Limited

32

Oil - Refining & Marketing

Reliance Industries Limited

33

Oil & Gas Exploration

Oil India Limited

34

Online Services

Info Edge (India) Limited

35

Packaging & Allied Activities

Garware Hi-Tech Films Limited

36

Paints

Asian Paints Limited

37

Paper & Paper Products

JK Paper Limited

38

Petrochemical and Polymers

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited

39

Pharmaceuticals

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

40

Plastic & Plastic Products

The Supreme Industries Limited

41

Plywood Boards & Laminates

Stylam Industries Limited

42

Ports & Shipping

The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited

43

Power

Adani Power Limited

44

Power Equipment

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited

45

Railway Wagons

Jupiter Wagons Limited

46

Real Estate

Lodha Developers Limited

47

Retail

Trent Limited

48

Software and BPM

Persistent Systems Limited

49

Sugar

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited

50

Telecom Equipment & Infra Services

Indus Towers Limited

51

Telecom Services

Bharti Airtel Limited

52

Textiles

Gokaldas Exports Limited

53

Transport & Logistics

Transport Corporation of India Limited

54

Travel, Tourism & Hospitality

InterGlobe Aviation Limited

55

Tyres

Balkrishna Industries Limited

About Dun & Bradstreet: 

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet's Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com

Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India Private Limited is headquartered in Mumbai and provides clients with data-driven products and technology-driven platforms to help them take faster and more accurate decisions across finance, risk, compliance, information technology and marketing. Working towards Government of India's vision of creating an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) by supporting the Make in India initiative, Dun & Bradstreet India has a special focus on helping entrepreneurs enhance their visibility, increase their credibility, expand access to global markets, and identify potential customers & suppliers, while managing risk and opportunity.

Visit www.dnb.co.in for more information. 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2834946/Awardees_DnB_India.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2314099/5170280/DB_Logo.jpg

