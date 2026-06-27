273 International Students from 24 countries get degrees during annual convocation at Chandigarh University

You are now ambassadors of your home countries & India, with a Responsibility

to Transform Lives and Nations: Kenya High Commissioner

CHANDIGARH, India, June 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As many as 273 international students from 24 countries were awarded undergraduate and postgraduate degrees during Chandigarh University's International Convocation – 2026 held at its campus on Saturday. The graduating students were comprised of 247 undergraduates and 26 postgraduate students from different parts of the world who successfully completed their degrees in 57 academic programmes in academic domains including Engineering, Management, Computer Applications, Health Sciences, Commerce, Humanities and emerging technology disciplines.

International students of Chandigarh University while receiving their graduate degrees across 57 academic programmes during convocation

The convocation was graced by Peter Munyiri Maina, High Commissioner of Kenya as Chief Guest who congratulated the graduating students on their academic achievements and encouraged them to use their knowledge and skills to contribute towards the progress and development of their respective nations. The senior leadership of Chandigarh University including Prof (Dr) Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Prof (Dr) SS Sehgal, Pro Vice-Chancellor Operations & Registrar, Dr VR Raghuveer, Pro Vice Chancellor Academic Affairs Chandigarh University and Prof (Dr) Rajan Sharma, Joint Registrar & Executive Director, International Affairs were also present on the occasion.

The graduating batch reflected the diverse international student community at Chandigarh University with Nepal students had the highest representation with 68 graduates, followed by Zimbabwe with 41, Bhutan with 37 and Bangladesh with 27 students. Graduates from South Africa, Cameroon, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Liberia, Indonesia, Ivory Coast, Lesotho, Tanzania, Malawi, South Sudan and students from several other nations also received degrees during the convocation.

The students received degrees across 57 academic programmes with the highest 36 graduates in Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science and Engineering, followed by Bachelor of Business Administration with 28 graduates and Bachelor of Computer Applications with 17 graduates. Bachelor of Science in Airlines and Airport Management produced 16 graduates while Civil Engineering recorded 14 graduates and Hotel and Hospitality Management 11 graduates.

Congratulating the graduating students and their parents, Peter Munyiri Maina, High Commissioner of Kenya said, "The graduation ceremony marks a very successful completion of a very important chapter in your lives. Throughout your academic journey, you pushed yourselves, endured sleepless nights, met very demanding deadlines and surpassed through numerous challenges to achieve this major milestone. This is only a beginning of the journey with full of opportunities ahead, responsibilities and address possibilities. And today, you become ambassadors not only of the Republic you come from, you are the ambassadors for India as well, irrespective of the nationality you come from. Because India has hosted and nurtured your academic journey over the last couple of years. Your efforts have truly born fruit. You are not only receiving a degrees but you are also receiving a responsibility."

The High Commissioner of Kenya added, "The knowledge and skills you have acquired should not only serve your personal advancement, but you also contribute to the socio-economic development and welfare of your communities and nations. Use your education to promote peace, unity, innovation and sustainable growth. Success is not solely measured by your personal achievements, but also by the positive impact you will make in the lives of others.

Quoting Albert Einstein, Maina said, "Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving. There's no settling for less. Success is conquering one hill and looking for the next hill."

Speaking on the occasion, Prof (Dr) Raviraja N Seetharam, Vice-Chancellor, Chandigarh University, said, "The diplomatic relations between India and Kenya were established in 1963 following Kenya's independence. Since then, the two countries have developed a longstanding partnership spanning trade, investment, education, healthcare, defence, culture and technology."

Vice-Chancellor added, "The International Convocation marks an important milestone in the academic journey of our graduating students, many of whom will now pursue professional careers, entrepreneurial ventures and higher education opportunities in different parts of the world. The growing confidence of international students in Chandigarh University is also reflected in the marvelous performance of the university in the recently released QS World University Rankings 2027, Chandigarh University has secured the 526th rank, with this CU now ranks amongst the top 2 percent of universities worldwide and top 1 percent universities in India. CU also secured 109th rank in QS Asia Ranking and achieved a significant milestone of becoming the number one private university consecutively for three years in the world's most coveted ranking framework. CU also has as many as 530 international collaborations with leading global universities. With an increased focus on the internationalization of education, Chandigarh University has been nurturing globally competent graduates equipped to address contemporary challenges and contribute meaningfully to society."

About Chandigarh University

Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC.

Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/