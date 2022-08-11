360tf India office expansion to support exporters in growing their business

JAIPUR, India, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 360tf a Nimai Management Consultancy endeavour created by industry experts and seasoned bankers like Captain Sunil Saraf, CA Nisarg Dugad, CA Pankaj Mundra and Mr. Vikram Lodha announced today a grand opening of its Jaipur office, hosted by the co-founders themselves. This splendid event included address by Shri Rajiv Arora, Chairman Raj Small Industries Corporation, followed by Panel Discussion on ESG and a fire chat on MSME exports to Africa.

360tf Jaipur office Conference, August 2022

360tf, a Singapore-based Fintech that takes its roots from Nimai Group, an advisory company based in Dubai-UAE. It has relationship with 250+ banks across the globe.

A venture capital-funded trade finance marketplace, 360tf has its presence in UAE, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka & India with associate partners and clients in more than 40 countries including significant coverage in Africa, South Asia, GCC & Europe, connecting banks to banks, banks to corporates and customers as well. This web-based platform is majorly focused on enabling corporates in arranging sustainable financing with a worldwide importer-exporter base representing a top line of 125 billion USD.

360tf is a SAAS (Software as a service) platform with a unique Price Discovery and Bank Discovery module which helps the applicants and beneficiaries to connect with banks in major financial centres and the Value-added Services providing simplified access to liquidity, accelerated turnaround times for trade transactions backed by a perfect mix of state of art technology and experienced team with over 20 years in trade financing.

"It is exciting time for Trade in India with India's Merchandise Exports under the current government's guidance reaching its all-time high of USD 420 Bn during April-March 2021-22, jumping by 43.8% over the same period last year. 360tf is intent on complementing and contributing to the vision of USD 800Bn total exports in 2022-23 and help Indian exporters reach out to 190+ countries of the world through a user-friendly digital platform. With 200 thousand plus Letters of Credits received in India per annum, our vision is to help Indian exporters expand their banking reach to avail cheaper sources of financing, reduced country risk, and expand business across geographies" said Mr. Vikram Lodha at the event.

Quote from CA Pankaj Mundra, Co-founder and Chairman of 360tf-Nimai: ''At 360tf, we have poured decades of experience & expertise in dealing with clients across the globe on their Trade Finance requirements. In the short period since its inception, 360tf has amassed a Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of $1.2 Bn+ and a user base of 370+ corporates from twenty countries with an annual turnover of $125bn. We are excited to be at the cusp of a new future for Trade Finance and are ecstatic to expand our operations in India and align with the goals of GOI for international trade.''

Quote from Mr. Vikram Lodha CEO & Co-founder: ''We at 360tf, strongly believe that challenges are just stepping-stones for innovation, and overcoming them lays the platform for a successful revolution. We are delighted to be part of this revolution and have vowed to deliver solutions to address challenges faced by clients across the globe in accessing trade finance – as a start, we have brought down the turn-around time for arranging Trade Finance by 50 percent. At 360tf, we are also excited about creating a world-class infrastructure for reducing the international trade finance gap.''

Website: www.360tf.trade

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/360tf/

For more details, please connect:

Binita Shah

+971 507901360

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876493/360tf_Jaipur_office_opening.jpg

SOURCE 360tf