3CLogic Chosen by Apex Systems to Enhance ServiceNow-Driven Managed Services

New solution strengthens Apex Systems' ServiceNow-aligned delivery model with integrated contact center capabilities.

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3CLogic , the leading AI-powered contact center platform purpose-built for ServiceNow, today announced that Apex Systems , a global technology services firm and award-winning ServiceNow Elite Partner, has selected its Voice AI platform to enhance their managed services offering. The selection comes as Apex Systems continues to invest in and expand its ServiceNow and contact center services to its globally diverse Fortune 500 clientele.

GlideFast Consulting , an integral part of Apex Systems' enterprise platform solutions offerings and a multi-year Elite ServiceNow partner, sought a solution that would leverage and monetize its existing investment in ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM) while elevating customer experiences and agent performance.

Adam Mason, the VP of Strategy at GlideFast Consulting said, "We were looking for a solution that could extend our ServiceNow investment into a fully integrated, AI driven contact center to support global 24x7 operations with intelligent routing, real time insights, and automation. 3CLogic was the perfect fit."

The deployment will deliver a number of advanced features to optimize its global 24x7 managed services operations including:

ServiceNow integrated Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution to easily manage and deploy personalized call routing experiences to optimize speed of service.





to easily manage and deploy personalized call routing experiences to optimize speed of service. Real-time call transcription (RTT) integrated with ServiceNow to support live agents with in-the-moment insights and assisted recommendations to optimize speed of resolution.





to support live agents with in-the-moment insights and assisted recommendations to optimize speed of resolution. ServiceNow integrated SMS to enable automated reminders or facilitate on demand click-to-SMS from ServiceNow's Configurable Agent Workspace.





to enable automated reminders or facilitate on demand click-to-SMS from ServiceNow's Configurable Agent Workspace. Agent automation to include call summarizations and resolution notes powered by ServiceNow Now Assist.





to include call summarizations and resolution notes powered by ServiceNow Now Assist. Contact Center data integrated with ServiceNow Platform Analytics to enable a single and real-time supervisor view of daily engagements across both voice and digital channels.

The announcement builds on the 2025 strategic partnership between 3CLogic and GlideFast Consulting focused on delivering integrated ServiceNow contact center solutions.

"There is nothing more validating than to have the privilege of going beyond a partnership and be selected as the technology foundation our clients trust to power their own customer experiences", states Guillaume Seynhaeve, VP of Alliances at 3CLogic. "We're honored to support Apex Systems as they expand their ServiceNow managed services offering with modern, AI-driven voice capabilities."

3CLogic is a ServiceNow certified Advanced Platform Build Partner with offerings available for ServiceNow IT Service Management , CRM and Industry Workflows , and HR Service Delivery . The organization will be will be in attendance at ServiceNow's annual Knowledge 2026 event this May in Las Vegas where it plans to unveil its latest set of innovations.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms customer and employee experiences with its patented and award-winning AI-powered cloud contact center solutions purpose-built to enhance today's leading CRM and Customer Service Management platforms. Globally available and leveraged by the world's leading brands, its offerings empower enterprise organizations with innovative capabilities, such as intelligent self-service, Generative AI, Conversational AI, agent automation & coaching, and AI-powered sentiment analytics — all designed to lower operational costs, maximize ROI, and deliver better, faster, and more personalized interactions for IT, employee, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com .

