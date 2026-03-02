3iQ Announces Successful Closing of Previously Announced Transaction with Coincheck Group N.V.

TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in institutional digital asset investment solutions, is pleased to announce the successful closing of the previously disclosed acquisition (the "Transaction") involving Coincheck Group N.V. (the "Purchaser"). The closing of the Transaction occurred on February 28, 2026.

The press release of the Purchaser announcing the Transaction, dated January 8, 2026, is available here, and the press release of the Purchaser announcing the closing of the Transaction, dated March 2, 2026, is available here.

As a result of the Transaction, the Purchaser indirectly acquired all of the issued and outstanding Class A Common Shares and certain Class B Common Shares of 3iQ Digital Holdings Inc., 3iQ's parent company (the "Parent"), collectively representing approximately 99.81% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Parent and approximately 99.80% of the votes attaching to shares of the Parent.

As previously communicated, 3iQ remains a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Parent, as the Parent controls the Purchaser. Consequently, the ultimate beneficial majority ownership of 3iQ remains unchanged, as Monex Group, Inc. owns more than 80% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Purchaser.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. 3iQ is a subsidiary of Coincheck Group N.V., a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands.

Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io.

